Incredible Growth of Flexographic Printing Machine Market 2026 | Comexi, Edale UK Limited, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Increasing global packaging demand and growing printing requirements for advertising and print media will drive the growth of the global flexographic printing machine market over the forecast timeline. Increasing trend of converting simple package formats to flexible packaging due to benefits such as shelf life extension, lightweight nature, and easy open/close has increased the demand for flexographic printing machines and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast timeline.

The adoption of e-books and internet has increased tremendously since the past decade. However, the demand for magazines, newspapers, and books is still relevant. The production of posters, flyers, and newspaper inserts also gets benefited from the flexographic machine’s ability to efficiently and quickly deal with larger print jobs. The printing capabilities of these printers are fairly flexible which can be used on other surfaces. The increasing demand for marketing and advertising flexes, billboards, and other media is expected to indirectly drive the demand for flexographic printing machines over the forecast period.

The global market for flexographic printing machine is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 4.20% over the period between 2018 and 2026. Furthermore, the market for flexographic printing machine is projected to accumulate revenues worth US$ 3.25 Bn by 2026. On the basis of product type, stack press has attracted commendable demand from consumers in recent times. Based on geography, the demand for flexographic printing machine in Europe and North America has been rising at a stellar rate.

Growing Popularity of Billboard Advertising to Propel Demand

The demand within the global market for flexographic printing machine has been rising as the use of printed labels and flexes takes a leap across several industries. The use of printed papers and plastic sheets to advertise products and services on the streets and across other public spaces has become a widespread trend. This factor is also projected to propel demand within the global flexographic printing machine market in the years to come. Moreover, the use of printed labels in various manufacturing industries is also prognosticated to reek of growth within the global market for flexographic printing machine. The pervasiveness of print media has also been an instrument of growth within the global flexographic printing machine market in recent times.

High Costs of Flexographic Printing to Hamper Market Growth

Despite the widespread usage of various printing techniques, the demand for flexographic printing machine is restrained by its high costs. Moreover, flexographic printing machines can run obsolete too quickly if they are not repaired on a regular basis. However, the popularity of screen printing, flexography, lithography, and inkjet techniques is expected to keep fetching commendable revenues within the global market for flexographic printing machine in the years to come.

