According to the reports from Washington, Iridium has finished disposal of the last of its 65 working legacy satellites on December 28 the year 2019, while leaving open chances of paying an active-debris-removal firm to deorbit 30 satellites that were not achieved in the previous decade since the worker deployed its first-generation collection.

There are 95 satellites launched between 1997 and 2002, 30 of them failed and are stuck in the lower orbit of the earth; this is according to the reported issued by an astronomer from Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, Jonathan McDowell.

Seven among the failed satellite have orbits where their lowest height, or perigee, falls below 600 Kilometers; this is the point where the earth atmospheres drag enough to deorbit them within few years naturally. The rest 23 are orbiting between 100 to 200 kilometers higher, this is according to McDowell, and this means the satellites may stay for a while, at least 100 years if they remain in the orbit

McDowell added through email that he expects satellites with the perigee of over 700 km to stay in orbit in the next 100 years. He said that the malfunction Iridium satellite would not dominate the space debris between heights of 700 to 1,000 kilometers because the aging Soviet rocket stages and other scraps will remain in that region. However, these iridium satellites are a significant contributor.

Moriba Jah, who is an associate professor at the University of Texas, said it is hazardous to leave satellites in the space than removing them. Besides, Austin, who is a specialist in orbital mechanics terms a theory that nature will do its work through self-cleaning as a bad idea, especially with these many mega-constellations which go up.

SpaceX, OneWeb, and Telesat are planning to launch hundreds of thousands of satellites on higher latitude than that of Iridium, and this means that the mega-constellations will avoid those satellites that have failed when being launched and deorbiting.

In a tweet on of Iridium CEO Matt Desch on 29th November 2019, he said that Iridium has carefully deorbited working satellites within 30 days that were removed from service. These rules are much better than the 25-years guideline for disposal, which has been promoted by many space agencies in the world

