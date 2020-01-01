Latest Analysis Report on UPS Market 2019-2026 By Top Key Players

The global UPS market is currently driven by growing frequency of power fluctuations and growth in number of data centers and cloud storage utilization. Demand for power backup solutions in small and large scale industries is increasing considerably to protect sensitive equipment from the adverse effects of grid power fluctuations. Need for UPS systems in hospitals and factories are also growing, where power failures lead to critical situations.

Advancements in UPS systems such as lithium-ion technology, transformer-less UPS, and modular UPS are likely to have strong influence on market growth over the forecast period. In 2017, the global UPS market was valued at US$ 5,539.2 Mn and is anticipated to reach US$ 10,745.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8%during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

These days, there are many reasons for power failures such as natural causes, short circuits, and other causes including man-made outages because of which power cuts are becoming more and more frequent. Electrical equipment faces potential danger from both severe weather and poor voltage quality that can cause slow equipment degradation or instantaneous loss of data stored on the equipment.

Request PDF Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=48177

The most frequent blackouts occur in emerging economies including South Asia, due to underinvestment on energy infrastructures. To cope with electricity failures and fluctuations, adoption of UPS has increased in order to protect various electronic equipment. Data centers require continuous power supply to protect the operational data & IT equipment and to keep cooling systems running.

The global UPS market is broadly segmented by type, kVA range, application, and region. By type, the UPS market can be segmented into online, offline, and line interactive. The online segment is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributing segment in 2018 with 73.83% of total market revenue and is expected to rise at a significant CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. In terms of kVA range, the market has been divided into less than 5 kVA, 5.1-20 kVA, 20.1-60 kVA, 60.1-200 kVA, and above 200 kVA.

In 2017, the 20.1-60 kVA range segment was the topmost revenue generating segment due to its high adoption in data centers. Based on application, the global UPS market has been segmented into data center & facility UPS, industrial UPS, marine UPS, network, server & storage UPS, PC, workstation & home UPS, and others. In 2016, data center & facility UPS segment was the highest revenue generating segment and is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Request to Access Market [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48177

Presence of numerous market players and significant numbers of small and medium sized industries in North America especially in the U.S. is the primary factor responsible for the adoption of UPS systems in the region. In Asia Pacific, growth of cloud computing and large data centers in the region is expected to drive the regional UPS market over the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets