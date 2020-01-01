Lemon Pulp Cell Market: Global Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2027 Forecast Report

Lemon Pulp Cell Market: Outlook

Citrus flavors are increasingly finding space in the growing food and beverage industry. Lemon, orange, lime, and mandarin flavors are the most attractive and popular citrus flavors among the consumers and the manufacturers. According to Beverage Industry’s 2015 New Product Development Outlook Survey, lemon was the 5th top-selling flavor in the year 2014. Lemon is widely used in the beverage industry not only because of its palatability but also because of the immense health benefits associated with lemon. The changing consumers eating habits and shifting dietary pattern has given rise to the demand for natural ingredients and flavors over time and again. Today’s consumers are adapting the authenticity and realness of the products and flavors rather than the artificially developed flavor of the products. Pulp cells are one such exclusive products which are used to provide extra mouth-feel to the various end-use products of the food and beverage industry.

Lemon pulp cells or lemon floating cells are juice vesicles inside the lemon fruit which is obtained by processing the rich pulp of a freshly ripened lemon fruit by the process of hydrocyclones and screening, followed by pasteurization and freezing. Lemon pulp cells are widely used in the products like juices, beverages, yogurts, bakery and confectionery, jams, and others to improve the fiber content, texture, and juicy, citrusy flavor of the products. Lemon pulp cell is anticipated to witness a growing market demand over the forecast years owing to increasing demand for lemon pulp cell end-use products.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure here

The Snowballing Beverage Industry and Consumer Preference for Lemon Flavor is Giving Rise to the Demand for Lemon Pulp Cell

Beverages that are natural refreshment contains a high amount of fruit content and freshness, resulting in a good fruit splash. It is the naturalness as well as the right balance between taste and refreshment that makes an excellent drink/beverage. The rise in popularity and demand for convenience and beverage products over the years has triggered the growth of the lemon pulp cell market. Changing eating patterns coupled with busy lifestyles, are the major factors driving the global juice/beverage demand, henceforth, boosting the lemon pulp cell market. Additionally, innovation in flavors and nutritional content coupled with increasing investment from various multinational companies in beverage industries are resulting in decent growth in the lemon pulp cell market over the years.

Furthermore, the rising number of nuclear families along with the increasing number of working women is another critical factor driving the global beverage market which is again boosting the demand for lemon pulp cell over the forecast market. Increasing consciousness about proper health and considerable progress in addressing lifestyle risks are driving the growth of the citrus juice and beverage market, creating strong demand for fibrous and authentic lemon pulp cells in developed countries. Besides, lemon pulp cell is also used in different food products to increase and enhance their flavor content and taste profiles, which is again creating strong market demand for lemon pulp cells over the forecast years.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a Custom report here

Global Lemon Pulp Cell Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, global lemon pulp cell can be segmented as:-

Organic Lemon Pulp Cell

Conventional Lemon Pulp Cell

On the basis of end use, global lemon pulp cell can be segmented as:-

Beverages

Dairy products

Bakery and Confectionery

Ice creams

Ready to eat meals

Baby Food

Jams and Syrups

Global Lemon Pulp Cell Market: Key Players

Some the key players operating their business in the global lemon pulp cell market are Citromax Flavors, Inc., Ciprex Food AB, Citromil, S.L., Lemon Concentrate S.L., Vita-Pakt Citrus Products, and Magaliesberg Citrus Company Limited, among others

End-Use Industry for lemon pulp cell market: Big beverage manufacturers including The Coca-Cola Company, are using lemon pulp cell in their product offering to improve their product quality and taste and to fulfill consumers demand for citrusy flavor beverage offering. The Coca-Cola Company is using lemon pulp cell in its popular beverage brand Minute Maid, which offers high-quality lemon and orange juices and related products to the consumers. Furthermore, PepsiCo, Inc., a global food and beverage company uses lemon pulp cells in its famous drink brands Tropicana and Mirinda.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets