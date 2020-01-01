Licensed Sports Merchandise Market | North America will Hold a Prominent Share of Market Growth

The global licensed sports merchandise market is set to chart a steady CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) over the forecast period of 2018 to 2026, creating lucrative opportunities for growth. Market players would be found leaving no stone unturned in order to make the most of these opportunities. Besides, the growth will also translate to a higher market worth.

The competitive landscape is fragmented and key players in the market landscape include VF Corporation, Nike Inc., Fanatics, Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., Sports Direct International plc, Hanesbrands Inc., Under Armour, Inc. and DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., among others.

North America will Hold a Prominent Share of Market Growth in the Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

North America held the biggest share over the past few years, and the trend will continue owing to high disposable incomes and presence of a number of sports leagues. Besides, the region has high sports enthusiasm and has multiple leagues participating in various sports activities.

And it is pertinent to note here that Asia Pacific will also chart a high CAGR over the forecast period owing to high population density, increasing interest in newer sports and rising disposable incomes.

Participation of Women to Boost Market Growth

Women are more participative in various sports now than they were ever before in the history of the world. Besides, with more women earning now, there spending power has increased considerably. It is pertinent to note here that the fan base of National Football League has women forming 40% of the total. Even in terms of direct participation, the number of women is increasing rapidly. In England, some 7.21 mn women play sports actively. This is set to contribute quite positively to the global licensed sports merchandise market.

Active Lifestyle Catching up with People

As lifestyle health issues catch up with people such as obesity and heart disorders, exercise has become central – be it in the form of gyms or through sports. And, this is leading to demand in the licensed sports merchandise market. More and more people are now moving towards sports as a means to stay fit both physically as well as mentally. The fact that sports are major stress busters are really working in favor of licensed sports merchandise market.