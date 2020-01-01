Management Consulting Services Market – Global Industry Study, Trends, Overview, Insights And Outlook 2019-2025



Management consulting is the practice of helping organizations to improve their performance, operating primarily through the analysis of existing organizational problems and the development of plans for improvement. Organizations may draw upon the services of management consultants for a number of reasons, including gaining external (and presumably objective) advice and access to the consultants’ specialized expertise.

The USA revenue of Management Consulting Services market was valued at 60428 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 87001 M USD in 2025. In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 4.65%.

North America has the largest global export and manufacturers in Management Consulting Services market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Management Consulting Services in 2017.

In the industry, Deloitte Consulting profits most in 2017 and recent years, while PwC and EY ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 10.31%, 9.97% and 9.69% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Management Consulting Services, including Operations Advisory, Strategy Advisory and HR Advisory. And Operations Advisory is the main type for Management Consulting Services, and the Operations Advisory reached a sales value of approximately 74808 M USD of in 2017, with 53.66% of USA sales value.

Management Consulting Services technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group

In 2018, the global Management Consulting Services market size was 139400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 198300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Management Consulting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Management Consulting Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Deloitte Consulting

PwC

EY

KPMG

Accenture

IBM

McKinsey

Booz Allen Hamilton

The Boston Consulting Group

Bain & Company

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Operations Advisory

Strategy Advisory

HR Advisory

Market segment by Application, split into

Less than $500m

$500-$1bn

$1bn-$5bn

$5bn+

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Management Consulting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Management Consulting Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

