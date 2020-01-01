MARINE AIS MONITORING SOLUTION MARKET OVERVIEW 2019: GLOBAL DEMAND ANALYSIS & OPPORTUNITY OUTLOOK 2025

The ‘Global Marine AIS Monitoring Solution Market Research Report 2019’ Offers In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

Automatic identification system (AIS) is a short-range autonomous, automated tracking system that monitors and exchanges the information regarding the marine and coastal traffic. For that, it uses GPS that provides real-time information such as position, course, identity, speed and related information to marine RADAR, which avoids collision of the ships.

In 2018, the global Marine AIS Monitoring Solution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Atlantic Marine Electronics

Caterpillar Inc.

Exact Earth

Honeywell

McMurdo Group

Oceaneering International

Teledyne Brown Engineering

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Onshore Based

Vessel Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Fleet Leasing & Fleet Management

Logistics Companies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Marine AIS Monitoring Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Marine AIS Monitoring Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

