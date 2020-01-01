Marine Variable Frequency Drives Market Growing Trends,Analysis and Demand to 2027

Marine Variable Frequency Drives Market: Lack of Energy Efficiency Major Concern in Marine Industry Energy efficiency design index has been introduced and made mandatory for new ships & vessels in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make marine sector more environment friendly

Several steps have been taken in terms of introduction of new technologies and efficient & effective design features such as implementation of renewable energy sources or installation of variable frequency drives in marine for better power control options

Variable frequency drive is an electronic device or a type of motor controller that drives an electric motor by regulating the frequency and voltage supplied to the motor

Marine variable frequency drive helps in regulating speed and torque of the motors so that they are able to run accurately as per demand. It enables ships and vessels to utilize fuel more efficiently along with reducing maintenance needs. Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/marine-variable-frequency-drives-market.html Key Drivers of Marine Variable Frequency Drives Market Decline in maintenance requirement is a key driver of the market. The usage of marine variable frequency drive reduces mechanical stress on machines and extends their lifespan, thereby decreasing their maintenance requirement. It also helps lower noise levels from pumps and fans, making them much more efficient and effective. Variable frequency drive also helps lower the motor size for a particular application and improve working environment.

Increase in environmental concerns in the marine industry is another key driver of the market. Governments and regulatory authorities are implementing stringent regulations to minimize harmful carbon emissions from the industry. The industry is incorporating innovative technologies and solutions in order to curb its greenhouse gas emissions.

Marine variable frequency drive provides enough required power to applications in order to prevent any excess power loss resulting in relative less power requirement and lower consumption of energy and fuel. This, in turn, decreases the carbon emission from vessels by reducing fuel consumption level and making vessels more fuel efficient. For More Information,Request [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=69476 Applications with High Range of Frequency Fluctuation can Restrain Market Marine variable frequency drives are efficient and capable of operating only at certain frequencies. However, power efficiency of the equipment drops when the motor’s frequency shifts away or fluctuates too often from the optimum frequency.

Variable frequency drive can create a problem related to harmonics in electrical lines if large numbers of variable frequency drives are operating over a large fluctuation of frequencies. This phenomenon can damage sensitive electronic equipment, thereby limiting their adoption during the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets