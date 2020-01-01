Master Data Management (MDM) BPO Market Size, Average Price, Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

The Global Master Data Management (MDM) BPO Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Master Data Management (MDM) BPO development in United States, Europe and China.

Master data management. In business, master data management (MDM) is a method used to define and manage the critical data of an organization to provide, with data integration, a single point of reference.

In 2018, the global Master Data Management (MDM) BPO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

IBM

Informatica

SAP

Microsoft

TIBCO Software

Capgemini

Infosys

Genpact

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Hitachi

Magnitude Software

Riversand Technologies

Talend

Orchestra Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Supply Centric MDM

Enterprise Centric MDM

Customer Centric MDM

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Master Data Management (MDM) BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Master Data Management (MDM) BPO development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

