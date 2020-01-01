Mens Skincare Products Market: Current Trends & Opportunities by 2027

Men’s Skincare Products Market: Overview

Until very recently, there was no particular hype about the men’s skincare products. Leading players too treated that segment lower than that of women related products. However, with the new researches, developments, and with a view to build a more sustainable brand, the global men’s skincare products market is the one with maximum growth opportunities. One of the major trends in the global men’s skincare products is of organic men’s skincare products. Aligning with the wellness and health trend, green or organic men’s skincare products of better quality are in great demand.

Men’s Skincare Products Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent notable developments in the global men’s skincare products market are given below:

In September 2019, Beiersdorf announced that the company has launched a new skin care product especially designed for tattooed skin. The new product has the so-called INKGAURD® technology that has an active ingredient blend that will help in taking care of the tattooed skin.

In May 2019, Beiersdorf announced that the company has successfully acquired the legendary and iconic Coppertone™ brand from Bayer AG. The overall price of the deal was worth US$550 million.

Men’s Skincare Products Market: Drivers and Restraints

There is range of factors that exerts a positive influence on the development of the global men’s skincare products market. One of the biggest driving factors for the growth of the men’s skincare products market is the portfolio extension and product innovation that has led to the establishing of a premium brand product. There are some leading manufacturers in the men’s skincare products market that consistently offer new and more innovative products to their consumers. Such skincare products are generally expensive than the regular ones.

However, with the growing economic strength of people, they are ready to pay high amounts for a superior quality product that will offer an enhanced solution to their skin problems. Pigmentation, aging, and acne has long been some of the most common skin related problems among men. With such new and innovative products that provide the estimated results, their demand is certainly on the rise. This has thus helped in driving the growth of the global men’s skincare products market to newer heights.

Men’s Skincare Products Market: Geographical Outlook

The global men’s skincare products market is divided into five major regional segments to give a better understanding of it geographical landscape. These regions are North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It is projected that the regional segment of Asia Pacific will dominate the global men’s skincare products market in the coming years of the forecast period. Previously the regional segment did contribute significantly in terms of value as well as volume. Such stellar growth of the Asia Pacific men’s skincare products market is primarily attributed to the highly established brands that provide consistent product quality. In addition to this, the aggressive and innovative marketing strategies and campaigns set up by these brands are also helping to increase the sales in the region.