Michaels (MIK) Shares Jump After Walmart Digital Commerce Executive Named New CEO

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Michaels (MIK) stocks surfaced on Friday following the arts-and-crafts retailer named a Walmart (WMT) e-commerce executive to lead the company.

Irving, Texas-based Michaels stated Ashley Buchanan would succeed Mark Cosby because its chief executive in April. He had been the retailer at Walmart’s Sam’s Club unit.

Michaels’ shares surged 9.8% in early afternoon trading.

“I am excited to welcome Ashley because his skills and experience make him uniquely suited to direct Michaels to its bright and long future,” stated Cosby. “He brings innovative thinking and a wealth of merchandising and expertise which will help us engage our makers and provide exceptional experiences. ”

Michaels stated Buchanan is president and CEO designate on Jan. 6, and he has been named to its board. Cosby will continue as CEO until April 1 and remain as a board member after the CEO transition,” the company said.

“Michaels is an iconic brand, and I am excited about the opportunity we have facing us to reimagine and redefine the expertise of our Makers,”” Buchanan stated. “I

