Milk Fat Compounds Market: Extensive Product Application and Growing Opportunities in the Food Industry – TMR

Milk Fat Compounds: Market outlook

Milk and dairy products are having a long history in fulfilling the nutritional demand. Milk is a very complex mixture consisting about 400 different fatty acids and also contain protein, lactose, minerals, and few enzymes. Milk compounds are one of the priority research topic among the researches for many years. Among the various constituent of milk, milk fat is the most variable component of milk. In the global food beverage market, milk fat compounds are retaining their lost value since milk fat compounds determine the nutritive value and technological performance in various food and beverage products.

Also, milk fat compounds contain various metabolically active compounds which have proven health benefits. Few of the metabolically active compounds which are present in the milk fats are conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), sphingolipids, butyric acids, and various other fatty acids. Milk fat compounds are proving to be beneficial in improving the nutritive quality, texture, and taste of the end product. Milk fat compounds generally applied in bakery products, chocolate fillings, ready meals, confectionaries soups, and sauces. In the global milk fat compounds market, North America and Europe hold the major share in production and consumption of milk fat compounds owing to the presence of major key players of the food and beverage industry. Along with, various attractive customer-centric promotional strategies applied by manufacturers in the region is also assisting in the growth of milk fat compound market. With the increasing demand for milk fat compound in the global food and beverage market, it can be anticipated that the demand for milk fat compounds will flourish over the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Milk Fat Compounds in Bakery and Food Processing Industry

Reproducibility is one of the major concern among the food and beverage manufacturers. Reproducibility in terms of taste, texture and visual appearance, which make the end product more appealing, hence increase the net sales of the end product. Milk fat compounds are proving to be one of the key components in the food products which help in attaining the desired taste and texture in the end products. Milk fat compounds are the most important part of milk which aids in maintaining the consistency and also enhances organoleptic and physical properties of end products. In the global food and beverage industry, milk fat compounds are gaining robust growth in the bakery industry, dairy industry and also in the food processing industry. In the bakery industry, milk fat compounds help in improving the texture of bakery products such as special biscuits that are vitamin-fortified, biscuits with diverse flavors, high fiber and low sugar biscuits. As for a fact, bakery products are one of the earliest foodstuffs across the globe. Technology and recipes of baking have been improved to increase the shelf-life and to adapt to the shifting preferences of the consumers. Also, milk fat compounds are gaining application in the food processing industry. In the food processing industry, milk fat compounds are generally used in ready meals, soups, and sauces. Besides the various advantage of milk fat compounds, boycotting fat consumption is one of the major hindrances in the growth of milk fat compounds.

Global Milk Fat Compounds: Key Players

Few manufacturers operating their business in the global milk fat compounds market are Uelzena Ingredients, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, FrieslandCampina, Murray Goulburn, Flechard SAS, Corman SA, Land O’Lakes, Inc., Glanbia ingredients, Ornua, Groupe Lactalis S.A. and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Nutritional value and reproducibility are a major concern in the preparation of convenient food product among the manufactures which is providing great growth opportunity for the growth of milk fat compounds. Also, increasing HoReCa in every region has significantly escalated the demand for milk fat compounds owing to their ability to enhance the taste and visual appearance of food and beverages. Apart from all the above-mentioned factors, increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of milk fat compounds among manufacturers and consumers is expected to bolster the demand for milk fat compounds in the coming future.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets