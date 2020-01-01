Mobile Bending Machine Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

Mobile Bending Machine Market: Introduction

The growth in automotive and construction industries has led to an increase in adoption of machines such as mobile bending machines. Mobile bending machines are mostly used to bend pipes or tubes to produce finished parts. A mobile bending machine consists of a driving device, guidance wheel device, pre-pressing device, rocker arm, clamping head device, intermediate frequency power supply system, and hydraulic system. Among all these parts, rocker arm is the key part of the mobile bending machine as it is used to bend a tube or a pipe into a required angle and radius. Mobile bending machines are mainly two types: CNC (Computer Numerically Controlled) mobile bending machines and hydraulic mobile bending machines. CNC (Computer Numerically Controlled) mobile bending machines are used by most of the industries due to their numerous benefits, such as accuracy, consistency, and cost-efficiency.

Increase in Automation in Automotive Industry to Drive Demand for Mobile Bending Machines

Rise in automation in the automotive and construction industries is projected to be a major factor driving the mobile bending machine market in the near future. Moreover, mobile bending machines are cost-effective as they do not require any welded fitting. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the mobile bending machine market in the next few years. Furthermore, growth in penetration of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines is another key factor estimated to boost the demand for mobile bending machines across the globe. This is primarily due to high level of consistency, accuracy, and repeatability of CNC (Computer Numerically Controlled) mobile bending machines. Additionally, increase in enhancements in manufacturing process in terms of product quality and efficiency, due to the rise in globalization has resulted in implementation of automated technologies in mobile bending machines. Such improvements in technologies are projected to boost the mobile bending machine market in the next few years.

Increase in Use of Plastic and Fiber Restraining Mobile Bending Machine Market

High maintenance cost of mobile bending machines is expected to hamper the market in the next few years. Moreover, mobile bending machines require qualified labor and technicians to operate the functions of the machines, which is likely to act as a restraining factor for the mobile bending machine market globally.

Mobile Bending Machine Market Segmentation

Based on machine type, the mobile bending machine market can be bifurcated into:

Mobile Tube Bending Machine

Mobile Pipe Bending Machine

In terms of product type, the mobile bending machine market can be segregated into:

Hydraulic

Electric

Manual

Pneumatic

Others

Based on application, the mobile bending machine market can be classified into:

Metal Plate

Metal Tube

Cable

Conductor

Others

In terms of industry, the mobile bending machine market can be divided into:

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

Energy

Shipbuilding

Others

