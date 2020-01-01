Next Generation Firewall Market By 2027 Top Keyplayers- Cisco Systems (The U.S), WatchGuard Technologies (The U.S), Check Point Software (The U.S)

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on next generation firewall market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international next generation firewall market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world next generation firewall market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Next generation firewall market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Next generation firewall market is projected to expand at a prominent CAGR of over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

A firewall is a type of network security solution software which monitors outgoing and incoming data network traffic and resolves whether to block or allow specific traffic based on a defined set of security rules. Across the globe, various organizations are installing next-generation firewalls solution to block modern threats which includes application-layer attacks and advanced malware among others. In addition, networks next-generation firewalls are architected to prevent modern threats and safely enable applications. Next generation firewall has various important characteristics which includes application awareness, advanced integrated intrusion protection system (IPS), better bridged and routed modes and identity awareness among others. This factor is expected to increase the demand of Next generation Firewall market in coming years. Increasing the demand of cloud based application in various end use industry is also predicted to trigger the demand of this product market during the forecast period. Moreover, Next-Generation Firewall market is predicted a stable during the forecast year due to reducing the surface area of cyber-attacks across the various end use industry.

Request For Report Sample : https://datainsightspartner.com/request-for-sample?ref=13

Geographically, the global Next-Generation Firewall market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle- East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America. Increasing security concerns owing to the cyber-attacks and rising government initiative such as revenue transaction, identification program and huge investments in security technologies among others are largely accountable for the growth of Next Generation Firewall market in North America region. The Asia pacific is the most attractive and fastest growing market for the Next-Generation Firewall market owing to growing industrial infrastructure development in this region. Across the globe, various next generation firewall service provider company is now adding extra features which includes appliances such as website filtering, SSL inspection, even sandboxing and antivirus inspection to enhance the efficiency of their products which in turn is trigger the demand of this product market in coming years. In addition, to the growing demand for information technology and upcoming IoT trend in smart services is also expected to contribute to the growth of the global Next-Generation Firewall market during the forecast years.

Segment Covered:

The global Next-Generation Firewall market has been segmented on the basis of component, size of the organization, end use industry and geography. Based on component, Next Generation Firewall market has been segmented in to solution and services. Again, this solution segment is segregated into hardware, virtual and cloud based. On the basis of service segment, component market can be segmented into professional services and managed services. In addition, cloud based application segment in the NGFW solution market is anticipated to have the major market in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. On the basis of size of the organization, Next- Generation Firewall market is bifurcated into small, medium and large organization. Owing to increasing the adoption of next generation firewall to secure various company IT infrastructure from various advanced threats such as malware, unauthorized access, and ransom ware among others is also predicted to increase the demand of this product market among the small and medium organization in coming years. Based on end use industry, the market for next generation firewall has been segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology and telecommunication, healthcare, government sector, power generation and distribution, education, defense and aerospace among others. The next generation firewall is able to track the identity of the local traffic user and using as an existing enterprise authentication systems. Therefore, the global Next-Generation Firewall market are expected to grow at a faster rate in the upcoming years. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) is expected to grow at a highest CAGR rate during the forecast period.

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Cisco Systems (The U.S), WatchGuard Technologies (The U.S), Check Point Software (The U.S), Fortinet Inc. (The U.S), Barracuda Networks (The U.S), Palo Alto Networks (The U.S), Juniper Networks (The U.S), Sophos Ltd. (The U.K) and Forcepoint (The U.S) and Zscaler (The U.S) among others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as next generation firewall market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Request For Report Analysis :https://datainsightspartner.com/report/next-generation-firewall-market/13

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the next generation firewall market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2017 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world next generation firewall market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Cisco Systems (The U.S), WatchGuard Technologies (The U.S), Check Point Software (The U.S), Fortinet Inc. (The U.S), Barracuda Networks (The U.S) among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for next generation firewall market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, product manufacturers, investors, and distributors for next generation firewall market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the next generation firewall market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the next generation firewall market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets