Peptide Therapeutics Market Will Exhibit A Promising 9.10% CAGR During the Assessment Period of 2016 – 2024

The overall growth of the global peptide therapeutics market rides on the back of rising expenditure on research and development activities by several pharmaceutical organizations. Furthermore, many peptide-based drug companies are making entry into the market. Until 2018, nearly 100 peptide therapeutics were utilized commercially for many clinical indications. In addition to that, around 100 varieties of therapeutics are in the advanced phase of clinical development. Another 200 other types of therapeutics are in the pre-clinical stage.

A few of the prominent companies operating in the global peptide therapeutics market are Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, and AstraZeneca PLC.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has prepared a report which predicts the market to expand at 9.10% CAGR during the assessment period of 2016 – 2024. The research analysts at TMR prophesize that the global peptide therapeutics market is likely to acquire prominence reaching value of US$46.6 mn through 2024.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Fast Growing Region due to Rise in Cases of Cardiovascular Diseases

The global peptide therapeutics market has been segmented into the regions of Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America.

From the geographical standpoint, North America is likely to account for a leading share of the global peptide therapeutics market during the forecast period, from 2016 to 2024. The North America market is driven by the prevalence of various lifestyle illnesses such as obesity and type II diabetes in countries like the U.S. and Canada.

North America is closely trailed by Europe where frequent occurrences of cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory diseases, and metabolic disorders propel the peptide therapeutics market toward growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in Europe cardiovascular diseases cause more than half of all the deaths. According to the statistics of European Heart Network, every year nearly 3.9 million people die of cardiovascular diseases in Europe.

Additionally, the Europe peptide therapeutics market is also fuelled by growing investment in the research activities in the pharmaceutical sector.

During the assessment period, it is has been predicted that Asia Pacific region will be one of the rapidly growing markets. The peptide therapeutics market is likely to be driven by rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases in the region. According to the WHO, almost 1 million people die in of cardiovascular diseases in Asia Pacific every year.

Growing Involvement of Pharmaceutical Companies to Trigger Market Growth

The global peptide therapeutics market is driven by the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases like obesity and type II diabetes along with life-threatening diseases like cancer.

According to the estimates of The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018 nearly 18.1 million new incidences of cancer has been recorded and 9.6 million died of cancer. Every one in 6 women and one in 5 men is struck by cancer at least once in their lifetime. The agency also finds that every one in 11 women and one in 8 men pass away from the disease. Prevalence of certain types of cancer is linked with the economic and social development. In the developing countries, a remarkable shift to cancers related to lifestyles from cancer related to poverties has been noticed. Together all these factors are supporting the growth of the global peptide therapeutics market.

Apart from cancer, cardiovascular diseases are also responsible for the expansion of the global peptide therapeutics market. According to the findings of WHO, nearly 17.9 million people dies worldwide of cardiovascular diseases, which is 31% of all the deaths that took place across the globe.

Many peptides therapeutic are designed selectively so as to pick out tumor suppressor proteins, signal transduction pathways, and cell cycles. These peptides therapeutic then go on bind together those target protein for which they are designed. Peptides therapeutics then cause cell death in many cancer cells in vivo and in vitro. They have already exhibited selectivity in targeting and then killing cancer cells without harming the non-cancerous cells. Likewise, for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, peptide therapeutics copies the functions of mediators that are found in the pathological processes required to treat cardiovascular diseases.

