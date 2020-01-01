Polished Concrete Market – Global Industry Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2019-2025



Polished concrete is concretethat has been processed through a series of mechanically ground “polishing/grinding” steps similar to the production of terrazzo. This process also includes the use of a penetrant chemical known as a hardener.

In 2018, the global Polished Concrete market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Laurel

Polished Concrete

DMF

Pasadena

Germantown

Charlotte

Fairfax

MPM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

New Floors

Retrofit Floors

Market segment by Application, split into

Factories

Offices

Hotel Lobbies

Automotive Shops

Warehouses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Polished Concrete status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Polished Concrete development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

