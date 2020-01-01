Power Semiconductors and Modules Market 2027 | Texas instruments Inc., ABB Group,  ST Microelectronics NV, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Power semiconductors and modules Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international power semiconductors and modules market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world power semiconductors and modules market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Power semiconductors and modules Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the Power semiconductors and modules Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period from 2019- 2027.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Nowadays, power semiconductors and modules have penetrated almost all the fields that use electric energy. The power semiconductors and the modules play an important role across various industry verticals including automotive, consumer electronics, power, industrial and many others. The power semiconductors and modules are mainly used in electronics devices as the rectifiers to process high voltage and high current. Rapidly growing consumer electronics industry is majorly driving the growth of power semiconductors and modules market. The trending technological advancements and innovations in the consumer electronics sector are promoting the demand of power semiconductors and modules in the in this sector. Additionally, the growing electrification of vehicles and the rising adoption of electric vehicles are propelling the growth of power semiconductors and modules market. The power semiconductors and modules offer high power efficiency, high speed, large capacity, enhanced performance, and improved portability. Thus, these features provided by the power semiconductors and modules are heavily contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, increasing adoption of power semiconductors and modules in the numerous applications across various end-use industries is anticipated to escalate the market growth in the upcoming years. The trending use new semiconductor device with integrated designs has positive impact on the growth of power semiconductors and the modules market. Moreover, the ongoing advancements in the automotive and wireless communications are projected to sever tremendous growth opportunities for the power semiconductors ad modules market in the near future. The Asia Pacific holds the largest market shares in the power semiconductor and modules market and expected to be the dominating region through the forecast period. North America is the second-largest region in the power semiconductors and modules market. The rapidly growing consumer electronics and automotive industry is primarily driving the growth of power semiconductor and modules market in the Asia Pacific. In addition, the increasing adoption of 5G technology and growing consumption semiconductor devices in the industrial applications are contributing to the growth of Asia Pacific power semiconductors and module market. Moreover, North America also holds a considerable market share in the power semiconductors and the modules market. The rising use of new and advanced power semiconductors and their modules in the utility, aerospace and defense sector are likely to escalate the market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the Power semiconductors and modules Market has been segmented by materials, its segmentation based upon application, growing market size & region-wise market shares. In terms of the Power semiconductors and modules materials, Power semiconductors and modules Market has been divided into germanium, gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide. In terms of the application, Power semiconductors and modules Market has been classified into Consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, IT and telecommunication, aerospace and defense and others. In the power semiconductors and modules market, the automotive and the industrial applications are expected to witness the high growth during the forecast period. The growing awareness and adoption of automotive electronics are favouring the growth of power semiconductors and modules in these sectors. Furthermore, the growing adoption of semiconductor devices in the wireless communication sector is anticipated to create various growth prospect in the near future.

Profiling of Market Players:

There are many multinational companies are investing in the growing market of Power semiconductors and modules. Most of the companies are focusing on the large chunk of potential consumers in Europe and North America. The key players observed in the study are – Qualcomm Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductor Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Texas instruments Inc., ABB Group, ST Microelectronics NV, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Cree Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Broadcom Limited and many others.

