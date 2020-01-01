Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market to reach US$ 8,114.6 Mn by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market was valued at US$ 3,427.9 Mn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to 2026, reaching US$ 8,114.6 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market in 2016.

Increasing need for data storage and protection drives the purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market

Purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) is a complete backup and recovery solution that includes software solutions such as file systems, disk systems, and object storage. Purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) solutions are specifically designed for enterprises to protect enterprise data for backup and recovery. Moreover, these solutions are used to store and protect enterprise information in data centers or on hosted storage systems.

Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) has been segmented on the basis of system, component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on system, the market is segmented into open and mainframe. In terms of component, the PBBA market is bifurcated into product type, software, and professional services. The product type component is further divided into virtual appliances and physical appliances. Professional services are sub-segmented into installation and integration, and support and maintenance. In terms of enterprise size, the market has been fragmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Large enterprises segment is estimated to account for the largest market share due to rise in adoption of purpose-built backup appliances in large enterprises for storage purposes. The market has been segmented based on industry vertical into BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), telecom and IT, government, healthcare, education, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, energy and utility, and others (retail, media and entertainment etc.).

Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market: Competitive Dynamics

Purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) platform providers are focusing on providing flexible and easy-to-use platforms. Mergers and acquisition in the PBBA market further increases competitiveness in the market. For instance, in September 2016, Dell Technologies Inc. acquired EMC Corporation for US$ 67 Bn. The acquisition was aimed at expanding the company’s business in storage solutions.

Major industry players in the purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market are creating different platforms to build different kinds of interactions. The global purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market includes key players such as Dell Inc., (EMC Corporation), IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fujitsu Limited, CommVault Systems, Inc., Barracuda Network Inc. (Thoma Bravo, LLC), Symantec Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, NetApp, Inc., and Quantum Corporation.