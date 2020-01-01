Respiratory Disease Testing Market To Create An Incremental Opportunity of Approximately US$ 3.1mn by the End of 2022

The global respiratory disease testing market is extensively competitive and fragmented in nature because of large pool of players being present in the market, says an upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. The prominent players in the global respiratory disease testing market include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Cosmed, CareFusion Corporation, and Nihon Kohden Corporation.

Rising number of asthma cases among all age groups is projected to surge the demand for the global respiratory disease testing market during the forecast period. The global respiratory disease testing market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 3.40% over the forecast period 2014 to 2022. The global respiratory disease testing market registered an estimated value of US$3.1mn in 2013, in terms of revenue. It is likely to reach the estimated value of US$ 3.1mn by the end of 2022.

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share in the global respiratory disease testing market. The global respiratory disease testing market is segmented into hospitals, physician’s offices, and clinical laboratories. Among all these, hospitals are expected to emerge as a leading end user during the forecast period. Diseases such as cystic fibrosis, pneumonia, and asthma cases are expected to be dominant in the global respiratory disease testing market.

Request Sample of Respiratory Disease Testing Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1288

Rising Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder to Strengthen Market

The rising number of diseases such as COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder) is projected to create a huge demand for respiratory disease testing. Additionally, there is growing trend of increase in the number of cases of pneumonia and cystic fibrosis which is projected to further surge the demand for the respiratory disease testing market during the forecast period. Thus, the global respiratory disease market is likely to witness a steady growth in the upcoming years.

Increase in Tuberculosis Cases to Promote Growth

The increasing number of tuberculosis cases across the globe is projected to increase the need and demand for respiratory disease. According to the study, in 2015, 10.4 million people were infected with tuberculosis and 1.4 people died of the condition. Therefore, the large attention and demand for respiratory testing is projected to boost the growth of the global respiratory disease testing market in the upcoming years.

Request for a Discount on Respiratory Disease Testing Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=1288

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report titled, “Respiratory Disease Testing Market (By Tests – Imaging, Spirometry, Peak Flow, Blood Gas, Lung Volume, and Other Tests); (By End-User – Hospitals, Physician Offices and Clinical Laboratories)) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2022.”

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets