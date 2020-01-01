Tableware Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2019 – 2027

The global tableware market is witnessing growth, owing to multiple factors. Some of these are improving living standards, especially in the developing economies, owing to robust economic growth experienced. This has led to an increase in disposable incomes and a rise in demand for tableware. Besides, as population worldwide increases and nuclear-family trend catches on more intensely, the growth will only be fuelled further.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the market for global tableware market is expected to grow at a decent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), translating to a notable increase in market opportunities generated over the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Global Tableware Market: Notable Developments

The global tableware market is undergoing significant developments. And, these are setting the tone for future of competitive landscape as well as road ahead. To understand how it will impact growth over the forecast period, a glimpse into notable developments is provided below.

In 2017, Directors of Borosil Glass Works Limited set the ball rolling for consolidating Hopewell Tableware Private Limited (HTPL), Vyline Glassworks Limited (VGWL) Fennel Investment and Finance Private Limited (FIFPL) with itself, showing how consolidations, mergers, partnerships can be the way forward to hold a larger market share.

The global tableware market is fragmented and key players in the landscape include Inter ikea group, Tesco.com, Meyer Corporation Group, Cuisinart, Saint-Louis, Mikasa, Raynaud Limoges, Bernardaud, Waterford Wedgewood, and Puiforcat. The market landscape is marked by moderate to high entry barriers, keeping competition over the forecast period to a a steady level. Besides, most players experience high set up costs to enter market. To keep and edge, players often enter in strategic partnerships and collaborations.

