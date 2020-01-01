The Hydrogenated Starch Market Has Been Flourishing at a Magnificent Rate

Market Outlook

Hydrogenated starch is a mixture of polyhydric alcohols such as sorbitol, mannitol, lactitol, xylitol, erythritol, maltitol and other higher-order sugar alcohols. These hydrogenated starch are important ingredients in food and beverages because of their low cariogenic potential, sweetness and other useful functional properties.

The functional properties of hydrogenated starch to be used as crystallization modifiers, viscosity, rehydration aids and humectants. As a crystallization modifier, the hydrogenated starch can prevent sugar syrups from forming sugar crystals. It is also as viscosity to mixtures and can give protection against damage from drying and freezing. Hydrogenated starch is used commercially in the same manner as of common sugar alcohols.

Hydrogenated starch has a low glycemic index which is actually proven to be a boon for diabetic patients. With the increasing demand for sugar-free products, the hydrogenated starch market is enrooted to grow. The abruptly changing lifestyle and eating habits of the global population, higher per capita income and improved living standards have allowed individuals to indulge in unhealthy food products. The increased consumption of unhealthy products has aided the root cause of various lifestyle-related diseases which majorly includes obesity and increased level of sugar. The hydrogenated starch with low glycemic index is gaining traction as an artificial sweetener among the food and beverages manufacturers and is expected to grow in the pharmaceutical market over the forecast period.

Lifestyle Disorders Bolstering the Growth of Hydrogenated Starch Market

As the lifestyle and eating pattern has changed over the globe drastically. Due to this the lifestyle-related disease are prevailing which is the key driver for the hydrogenated starch market. The healthcare personnel is advising people to shift from normal sugar to sugar alcohols. According to the World Health Organization, already known as a lifestyle disorder diabetes is forecasted to be the seventh leading cause of death by 2030. Obesity is another factor bolstering individuals to replace their sugars intake or replace their normal sugar to hydrogenated starch. All these factors collectively force the consumers to sugar which has fattening properties to intake of non-sugar, low-calorie sweeteners. The FDA showcase an optimistic outlook on the growing intake of hydrogenated starch and other sugar alcohols in the production of various food and beverage and pharmaceutical products. The sugar alcohol market has witnessed rapid growth in the past few years which aids the growth of the hydrogenated starch market in the near future. Over the forecast period, the hydrogenated starch is expected to increase its use in the production of bakery goods, confectionery, dairy products and others. Owing to these factors the market of hydrogenated starch is bolstered to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Hydrogenated Starch Market: Key Players

The manufacturers of sugar alcohols are expected to enter the market of hydrogenated starch. The entrance of the key player of sugar alcohols industry into the market of hydrogenated starch will make the market competitive over the forecast period. Few of the player operating in hydrogenated starch market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Roquette Pvt ltd., MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated, Danisco Ltd., Niutang Chemical Ltd., and American Sugar Refining, Inc.

Hydrogenated Starch Market Opportunities

The hydrogenated starch can be provided directly to consumers as artificial sweeteners in the market in small packaging size. People suffering from diabetes, obesity cut down their consumption of normal sugar which can be replaced by introducing consumers to hydrogenated starch. Various manufacturers of food and beverages can replace their normal sugar to hydrogenated starch for various product production. The manufactures of pharmaceutical are expected to increase the demand for hydrogenated starch as they can change the normal sugar to low-calorie sugar, adding more value to their product. Due to the conditioning effect of hydrogenated starch, the manufacturers of cosmetics and skincare products are expected to develop more innovative products by utilizing hydrogenated starch.

