/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

US equity benchmarks were little changed only after the start on the final Friday of this decade as important commodities prices erased early gains and investors digested results from an integral indicator of investor sentiment that revealed a decrease in December.West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures, the main US oil judge, were trading 0.7% lower at $61.24 percent, having been up in the pre-bell trading session.

Gold futures, trading at about $1,514.80 per ounce, were poised for their biggest weekly gain in four weeks after prices touched the highest level since September on Thursday.

The State Street Investor Confidence Index’s December reading, which measures confidence by looking at actual levels of risk in investment portfolios, posted a decrease for the month, falling to 79.7 from an upwardly revised earlier month reading of 81 in November.

In equity information, stocks of Aqua Metals (AQMS), a lead recycling firm, were 69% higher after it said it obtained the first insurance reimbursement worth $2.5 million for damages suffered

