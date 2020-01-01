Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market To Witness Highest Growth By 2027 With Leading Players

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics: Introduction

Veterinary infectious disease diagnostics are tests that help in determining and identifying various disorders in animals. These procedures are performed via various methods that utilize their blood, feces, and tissue samples.

New methods and technologies that have been developed for human diagnostics are also utilized extensively in veterinary diagnostics. Various methods used in veterinary diagnostics include immunodiagnostics (lateral flow assays, ELISA, etc.), molecular diagnostics (polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, microarrays, etc.) and others.

Other methods used include indirect fluorescent antibody test (IFAT), complement fixation, agglutination, western blot, etc.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Increase in prevalence of zoonotic diseases is anticipated to propel the market. A disease that spreads between animals and humans is termed as zoonotic disease. It can be caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi. Scientists estimate that more than 6 in 10 infectious diseases in humans spread through animals. Transportation of goods and rapid movement of people have resulted in the introduction and creation of several novel vector species previously absent in some areas.

Prevalence of several zoonotic and vector-borne diseases is likely to increase in the near future as a result of changing social habits, habitat modification, exotic vector introductions, and climate change. Hence, the need for the development of rapid and precise diagnosis methods for the prevention of these diseases is anticipated to drive the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market.

The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market continues to grow at a rapid pace. This growth can be witnessed in developed countries due to improved diagnostic and medical capabilities for companion animals. Technologically advanced diagnostic assays and techniques, such as RTPCR, are experiencing high market demand over conventional diagnosis products.

Immunodiagnostics Segment to Witness High Demand

Based on technology, the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market can be segmented into immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and other veterinary diagnostic technologies. Immunodiagnostics segment is further divided into lateral flow assays, ELISA tests, and other immunodiagnostic technologies.

Immunodiagnostic segment accounted for the highest share of the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market in 2018. This segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This dominance can be ascribed to the emergence of advanced diagnostic immunoassay formats and diagnostic platforms.

Companion Animals Segment to Witness Significant Growth

In terms of animal type, the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market can be divided into companion animal and food producing animal

Companion animal segment generated the highest revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing pet ownership in developed countries, increasing penetration of pet insurance, rising number of veterinary practitioners globally, and surge in animal disease control and disease prevention measures.

Reference Laboratories Segment to Dominate Global Market

On the basis of end-user, the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market can be classified into reference laboratories, veterinary hospitals & clinics, point-of-care/in-house testing, and research institutes & universities

Reference laboratories end-user segment led the global market in 2018. The significant share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the high number of samples received for analysis in reference laboratories from small and large animal practices.

North America to Lead Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

In terms of region, the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market can be categorized into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. This dominance of the region can be attributed to increase in product offerings, presence of key market players in the region, and rise in affordability and demand for early diagnosis.

This market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of pets, demand for infectious disease diagnostics in food-producing animals, and incidences of zoonotic diseases

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Zoetis Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Neogen Corporation

Virbac

bioMérieux SA

IDVet

Randox Laboratories, Ltd.

Creative Diagnostics

