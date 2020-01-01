Water Desalination Plant Market Professional Survey Ongoing Development Trend’s By 2027

Water Desalination Plant Market: Overview
- Water shortage is the biggest problem across the globe and is estimated to increase in the next few years. Governments of all developed as well as developing countries are putting efforts to find ways including water desalination to overcome water shortage problems.
- The water desalination process separates dissolved elements such as salt and other minerals from water. It is the process of removing salts from water in order to make it suitable for use.
- The separation process requires forces to effectively pass water through membrane. The required forces include pressure, electric potential and concentration in order to defeat natural osmotic pressures.
- Based on the degree of salinity in water, the cost of desalination is decided. Countries with dry areas such as the U.A.E. and Australia are important destinations for companies in the water desalination plant market.
Key Drivers of Water Desalination Plant Market
- The rise in global population and their unmet water needs are increasing demand for desalination plants and is expected to drive the water desalination plant market during the forecast period
- Factors such as climate change which is disturbing water cycle leading to water scarcity and increased use of water due to rapid industrialization as water is employed in various industrial processes are driving demand for fresh water. This, in turn, is expected to drive the water desalination plant market during the forecast period.
Reverse Osmosis Segment to Hold Prominent Market Share
- In terms of technology, the reverse osmosis segment accounted major market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate the water desalination plant market in terms of volume during the forecast period. Dominance of reverse osmosis process can be attributed to its enhanced efficiency and less energy requirement.
- In terms of growth rate, the multi-stage flash (MSF) segment is expected to dominate the water desalination plant market during the forecast period
- Multi-stage flash (MSF) is a thermal process to treat saline water. This process requires tremendous energy to remove salt from water. This technique is highly expensive in developing countries due to the large amount of energy used and high energy rates. However, in gulf countries, the MSF process is feasible because of cheap energy rates. Hence, this process is primarily focused in the Middle East region.
- Multi-effect distillation (MED) is also a thermal process but it requires less energy than other thermal processes and it is expected to grow at a steady pace in the Middle East region owing to cheap energy rates.
Municipal Application Segment to Dominate Global Water Desalination Plant Market
- The municipal application segment accounted significant market share in 2018 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period. Dominance of this segment can be attributed to increase in demand for fresh water due to increasing water shortage and growing population.
- The industrial application segment is also anticipated to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period. Extensive industrial development in regions such as Asia Pacific is accelerating growth of the industrial application segment of the global water desalination plant market.
