Welding Consumables Market 2018-2026 Intensifying Globally With Top Companies Like Hilarius Haarlem Holland B.V., Sandvik Materials Technology, EWM AG

Welding consumables are the ancillary products that are used in welding processes. The global welding consumables market is growing at an exponential rate as a result of growth in many end-use industries such as construction, manufacturing etc. Government initiatives, along with many companies providing the platform for improving the welder’s knowledge regarding welding processes, latest technologies etc. are also anticipated to drive the growth of the welding consumables market.

The global welding consumables market is expected to reach around US$ 25,245.37 Mn by 2026. The welding consumables market is expected to grow in terms of value sales at a CAGR of 10.6% during the period 2016-2026. The Asia Pacific welding consumables market is expected to incur the highest market share, accounting for US$ 9,829.89 Mn in 2026.

Rapid expansion of end-use industries such as construction, manufacturing, automotive & transportation, oil & gas, and power generation is anticipated to drive the welding consumables market. Increase in construction of buildings with unique designs coupled with new construction techniques is anticipated to boost the welding consumables market.

Expansion in the market is expected to be further driven by Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in emerging markets in construction as well as other industries. Evolving automobile designs coupled with the addition of new safety features in them is offering great opportunity to new welding techniques, thereby fueling the welding consumables market. Additionally,demand for welding consumables from emerging countries such as India, China, and South Africa is increasing rapidly. Various end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, building & construction, steel structure, and manufacturing are witnessing significant expansion in India, China, and South Africa.

In 2017, based on product type, stick electrodes accounted for market value of around US$ 3,422.76 Mn at a CAGR of approximately 11% in the global welding consumables market due to its widespread application in end-use industries. This factor is expected to showcase growth potential for welding consumables. In terms of welding technique, oxy-fuel segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 10% in terms of value.

Based on end-use, usage of welding consumables in construction and manufacturing industries is anticipated to grow at a faster rate due to increasing urbanization in developing as well as in developed regions. By geography, Asia Pacificis expected to continue its dominant share in the welding consumables market with more than 38% share. Across the Asia Pacific region, China holds highest market share in the welding consumables market.

