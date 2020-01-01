Wollastonite Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors And Growth Trends

Wollastonite Market: Overview

Wollastonite (calcium metasilicate) is a natural mineral that consists of calcium silica oxides. This mineral contains several exclusive characteristics; therefore it is considered as one of the most versatile functional filler and reinforcement agents. Wollastonite is formed when impure limestone are metamorphosed due to heat and pressure, or silica-bearing fluids are introduced into calcareous sediments during metamorphosis. In both these cases, calcite reacts with silica to produce wollastonite and carbon dioxide. Wollastonite can crystallize directly from a magma that has a high carbon content; however, this is a less common occurrence. Wollastonite is available in two forms, natural and synthetic. Natural wollastonite may contain trace or minor amounts of various metal ions such as aluminum, iron, magnesium, potassium, and sodium. Wollastonite is rarely available in pure form. It contains other minerals such as calcite, garnet, and dropsied as gangue minerals or impurities which are removed during processing.

Wollastonite Market: Drivers & Restrains

Wollastonite is primarily used in ceramics, friction products (primarily automobile brakes), metallurgy, paints, and plastics. Some vital properties that make it beneficial are its high brightness and whiteness, low moisture and oil absorption, low volatile content, and acicular properties. Till 2000, plastics had the highest sales, followed by ceramics, metallurgical applications, paints, and friction products. However, this scenario changed in 2001, wherein ceramic applications accounted for more than 50% of wollastonite sales worldwide, followed by polymers at around 25%), and coatings at nearly 15%. The remaining revenue was generated through construction, friction products, and metallurgical applications.

Wollastonite Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the wollastonite market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The global wollastonite market is driven by increasing demand from the construction industry. Additionally, rise in construction activities in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil boosts the wollastonites market. Various authorities have introduced legislations and incentives (taxes such as CO2 taxes and quarrying and extraction tax) to regulate and reduce industrial activities responsible for greenhouse gas emissions. However, emissions continue to increase due to growth in population and rise in industrialization in developing countries, especially in countries of Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia where a three to fourfold increase in demand for wollastonite market is projected by 2050.

Wollastonite Market: Key Players

Some major companies operating in the global wollastonites market include Nordkalk, Wolkem, NYCO Minerals Inc, Imerys, ACB Minerals Joint Stock Company, R. T. Vanderbilt Holding, Vanderbilt Minerals, LLC, Canadian Wollastonite, and Anhui Pioneer Mining Co. Ltd.

