Writing and Marking Instruments Market 2020: Demand, Trends, Potential Growth, Share, Business Opportunities, Investment and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2025

Adroit Market Research released its research study on “Global Writing And Marking Instruments Market Size by Type (Pens, Pencils, Coloring And Writing Instruments, Markers And Highlighters, Writing Accessories) by Application (Online Store, Offline Stores) by) by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025”. The study covers the global composites market value for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2018 imply the historical value with forecast between 2019 and 2025. The global writing and marking instruments market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as market dynamics, company overview and financial performance.

Global writing and marking instrument market size was valued at USD 16.99 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.98 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. The transformation into biodegradable or recyclable products is a key factor for the increasing demand for stylus on the international market for writing and marking instruments. In recyclable PET pens many manufacturers have invested. This stylus is produced of recycled PET bottles that can attract environmentally conscious customers and therefore increase the market share in stylus in this sector. Pen continues to be the dominant tool of writing and marking and will demonstrate a comparable trend in the future. Writing becomes more and more exclusive and private. This is probably why some people talk about the fountain pen comeback despite other writing alternatives such as e-mails and encrypted texts. Various kinds of pen that uplift the entire pen sector include fountain pen, roller pen, gel pen and others. Fountain styluses and ball-point stylus are likely to be of great value for the industry because they are small in price and are easily accessible from all over the world. Teachers and learners are the major drivers for demand growth and will definitely add to the forecast period.

The toxic inks and the quantity of stylus made of unsustainable material were a number of negative aspects that impeded this segment’s growth. The market situation, however, is evolving environmentally friendly products and tins, helping the industry to grow. Pencil is an ancient writing tool, despite technological advances in communication, is still preferred over other writing and marking tools.

Offline stores accounted for a market revenue share of 83.7% and market revenue of USD 14,215.8 million in the year 2018 and is expected to further account for a market revenue share of 82.4% and market revenue of USD 19,765.7 million by 2025. Despite the enormous rise in digitalisation, off-line shops continue to dominate the worldwide market for writing and marking tools. Online shop restraints are surely the main driver for increased writing device consumption by offline shops.

However, the increasing literacy rate in the main economies has shown that customer purchasing behaviour is changing dynamically. People gradually shop online to use the services and digitization assistance. The absence of an opportunity at the point of purchase to test the goods physically remains the main obstacle to the internet buying of writing and marking tools. Online stores accounted for a market revenue share of 16.3% and market revenue of USD 790.1 million in the year 2018 and is expected to further account for a market revenue share of 17.6%.

Asia Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share, (2018)

Japan writing and marking instruments market was accounted for 13.6% of overall Asia Pacific sales in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Electronic telephones have long been the dominant tools for writing in the workplace, which lead to a reduction in the requirement of learners in writing instruments. Internet awareness of on-demand video-streaming services, often called e-learning, has increased over the review term among students and a growing number of free equipment. India’s writing and marking tool market is a highly lucrative market for distinct products worldwide simply due to its size. The writing tools sector of today has become more new fads and the creation of new products, as it is the only factor in its progress. Montex, Reynolds, Cello, Linc, Lexi, Today, Luxor and Flair are major Indian players in the ballpoint pen industry. Reynolds, Lexi and Cello dominated ballpoint pen industries in India, among the above mentioned players. More investment in education and the increased number of universities and universities in Europe are anticipated to promote manufacturing for producers of writing and marking instruments in order to meet growing demand.

In North America the demand for writing and marking instruments over the predicted era is anticipated to increase with increasing projects adopted by government and educational organisations in order to raise awareness of the role of education.

