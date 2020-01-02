Adenovirus Diagnostic Testing Market in-depth Analysis & Recent Developments 2019 – 2027

Adenovirus Diagnostic Testing Market Report 2019-2027 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic Adenovirus Diagnostic Testing industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Adenovirus Diagnostic Testing Market Report contains in depth information major manufacturers, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast. Adenovirus Diagnostic Testing also provides data about the company and its operations. This report also provides information on the Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Target Client, Distributors/Traders List offered by the company.

Adenovirus is one of the DNA viruses that are considered to be a major cause of febrile illness, primarily among children. Individuals and Infants with weak immune systems, cardiac disease or chronic respiratory problems are at higher risk of developing adenovirus infection, however, most infections are not severe. Adenovirus is a communicable infection, as it is an air-borne diseases and can spread from infected person to others by coughing and sneezing, and close contact such as shaking or touching hands. Adenovirus can cause pneumonia, acute respiratory disease, epidemic kerato-conjunctivitis, acute follicular conjunctivitis, gastroenteritis, and cystitis. Among infants, pharyngeal-conjunctival and pharyngitis fever are commonly caused by Adenovirus. In 2016, a study conducted by Barcelona Center for International Health Research and University of Barcelona, on children suffering from pneumonia, suggests that adenovirus is the second-most common respiratory virus causing pneumonia. Some adenoviruses can also spread through the infected person’s stools, for instance, during diaper changing. Adenovirus can also spread through water such as swimming pools, however, this is less common. Adenovirus infections can be usually diagnose by molecular methods or can be detected with polymerase chain reaction (PCR), serology, antigen detection or viral culture. Others emerging technologies such as liposomes, monoclonal antibodies, chromatography, flow cytometry, and gel micro droplets are also of vital use in diagnosis of adenovirus infection.

Adenovirus Diagnostic Testing Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Adenovirus Diagnostic Testing sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: Affymetrix, Inc., Becton Dickinson and company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Novartis AG, Qiagen N.V., DiaSorin Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and bioMerieux.

