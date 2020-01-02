Amorphous Silicon Thin Film Solar Cells Market Foreseen To Prosper High Growth Industry Innovations Forecasting

Amorphous Silicon Thin Film Solar Cells Market: Low Manufacturing Cost and Uniformity over Large Areas Makes It Ideal for Various Applications

Amorphous silicon thin film is a well-developed solar cell manufacturing technology that is used in various applications such as pocket calculators, solar wristwatches, powering electronic calculators, and power car accessories

Amorphous silicon is a direct-bandgap material that requires approximately 1% of silicon for manufacturing crystalline silicon based solar cells. They can be deposited on various substrates with temperature requirement below 300°C, which makes it ideal to be applied for roll-to-roll manufacturing techniques.

Key Drivers of Amorphous Silicon Thin Film Solar Cells Market

Low manufacturing cost and availability in a variety of shapes and sizes are expected to boost the amorphous silicon thin film solar cells market during the forecast period. In addition, abundant availability of amorphous silicon and its non-toxicity are some of the other factors boosting the market.

Amorphous silicon thin film solar cells are highly flexible and lightweight in nature which makes them adaptable to different surfaces. They absorb more energy as compared to conventional cells and these amorphous silicon thin films can get deposited on a wide range of surfaces, including flexible, curved, and roll-away types.

Rising demand for environment friendly photovoltaic technologies without any use of heavy metals such as lead or cadmium is driving the global amorphous silicon thin films solar cells market.

Rising Demand for Amorphous Silicon Thin Film Solar Cells in Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Applications to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Rise in research activities to increase efficiency of amorphous silicon based thin film solar cells by improving production techniques expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers in near future. Manufacturers of amorphous silicon thin films solar cells may invest in integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) applications to produce amorphous silicon module

For instance, in 2018, Solar-Tectic LLC, a U.S. based company, filed a patent for its new product invention: high efficiency amorphous silicon/crystalline silicon thin film tandem solar cell. The new product is a part of a ‘Tandem Series’, which is a highly efficient and cost effective amorphous silicon/crystalline silicon thin film tandem solar cell with a high potential to surpass the efficiencies of current thin film solar cell technologies such as copper indium gallium selenide solar cell (CIGS)and Cadmium telluride (CdTe). All these factors are likely to provide lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers operating in the amorphous silicon thin film solar cells market.

Lower Efficiency and Strong Competition from Other Thin Film Technologies such as CIGS and CdTe Likely to Restrain Market

Amorphous silicon thin film solar cells have lower efficiency as compared to mono-crystalline or poly-crystalline solar cells. In addition, amorphous silicon thin film solar cells have a shorter life cycle as compared to their counterparts. All these factors are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Amorphous silicon thin film solar cells are facing strong competition from other thin film technologies such as copper indium gallium selenide solar cell (CIGS cell) and Cadmium telluride (CdTe). Both of these cells have high light absorbing capacities and low carbon footprints. All these factors are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold Leading Share in Global Amorphous Silicon Thin Film Solar Cells Market

In terms of region, the global amorphous silicon thin film solar cells market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, Asia Pacific held a major share in the global amorphous silicon thin film solar cells market. Large implementation of PV projects in China and increase in focus to install total 10GW of PV plants by 2020 in country are likely to drive the market in the region. In addition, attractive government schemes such as tax subsidy and renewable energy certificate are anticipated to create strong demand for amorphous silicon thin film solar cells in the region. For instance, in 2016, government of India announced its budget to allocate US$ 743 Mn to install 5GW of grid connected PV plants by 2020.

In terms on consumption, North America is expected to be a major market for amorphous silicon thin film solar cells during the forecast period. The U.S. is a leading country in terms of consumption of amorphous silicon thin film solar cells. Increase in government efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strong concerns for fossil fuel depletion likely to boost the market in the region.

In Europe, countries such as France, the U.K., etc., expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers operating in the amorphous silicon thin film solar cells market. Rising government efforts to install 4GW of PV plants in the U.K. by 2024, expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Capacity expansion by various manufacturers in Brazil, GCC, and Mexico is expected to boost the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Key players in market:

Research & development and capacity expansion are the key strategies adopted by top players operating in the market.

Key players operating in the global amorphous silicon thin film solar cells market include:

First Solar

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.

PowerFilm Solar Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Others

