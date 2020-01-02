Aquaculture Cages Market: Rise in Popularity of HDPE Aquaculture to Drive the Global Aquaculture Cages Market

Aquaculture Cages Market – A commercial equipment to culture fish

Aquaculture Cages is gaining popularity, owing to its ability to provide low cost and simple fish harvesting process. Besides these cages also require lesser manpower, which makes it even more cost effective.

There are four key fish rearing cages available in the market. These are floating cages, fixed cages, submersible cages, and submerged cages.

Aquaculture cages have high return on investment with low carbon emission activity. Circular cages are available in different diameters ranging from 2 m to 15 m.

These cages are designed to culture fish, including mullet, milkfish, cobia, sea bass, pompano, pearl spot, crabs, and lobsters and shrimps.

Rise in Popularity of HDPE Aquaculture to Drive the Global Aquaculture Cages Market

There has been an increase in popularity of HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) aquaculture cages among poor farmers due to its various features such as reduced shrimp virus, improved water quality as a result of decrease in water contamination, less feed loss, and shorter pond cleaning time. The demand for the product is increasing from farmers due to the need for less capital, versatility of material used, and ease in performing several aquaculture operations. Thus, companies are offering HDPE cages, which are highly flexible and durable. Some of the other benefits of HDPE cages include fouling, and improved breaking strength and resistance to abrasion.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

North America to Hold a Leading Share of Global Aquaculture Cages Market

Geographically, the global Aquaculture Cages market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the Aquaculture Cages market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the aquaculture cages market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America Aquaculture Cages market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific dominates the market due to growing demand for freshwater fish in countries, including China, India, and Indonesia will boost market growth in the near future. Moreover, majority of seafood producing and consuming countries, such as China, India, Vietnam, and Philippines, are present in the region. Additionally, rise in demand for low-cost aquaculture coupled with increase in government initiatives in emerging economies will augment market growth

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR growth rate during the forecast period. Rising demand of vegan products is projected to drive product innovation and launches in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Aquaculture Cages Market:

The aquaculture cages market is competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies, such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market.

The aquaculture cages market is fragmented owing to the presence of few global and several domestic players. Most of the vendors sell and promote their aquaculture cages via their own online sales website and some through e-tailor websites.

Companies are expanding their business across different region to cater to the demand of consumers. The company focuses on emerging markets to expand its customer base. A few of the key players operating in the global aquaculture cages market are:

AKVA group

Selstad AS

Garware Technical Fibres

Vaidika Group

Badinotti Group S.p.A.

AquaMaof

Hunan Xinhai

Das & Kumars

Gael Force Group Limited

Qingdao Qihang Fishing Cage Co., Ltd.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in Aquaculture Cages Market, ask for a customized report

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets