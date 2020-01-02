Automotive Manual Transmission Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025

The demand for automotive manual transmission has been stagnated over the past few decades across the globe due to the increasing adoption of automated or semi-automated automotive transmissions. However, there are numerous pitfalls associated with automated manual transmission that drives the market for automotive manual transmission. In addition to this, manual transmissions are comparatively cheaper than automated transmission. It also requires minimum post-purchase maintenance as well as provides better fuel efficiency. Thus, these advantageous factors over the automated systems from maual transmission will show lucrative growth over the forecasted period.

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Automotive Manual Transmission Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Automotive Manual Transmission Forecast till 2025*.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd. (Japan), NSK Ltd. (Japan), GAC Group (China), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Hyundai Wia Corporation (South Korea), Harbin DongAn Automotive Engine Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (China), Grupo Kuo Sab De Cv (Mexico), Magna PT (Germany), Yanagawa Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Graziano Trasmissioni (Italy), Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG (Germany) and Univance Corporation (Japan)

The Global Automotive Manual Transmission Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Number of Gears (Less Than 5, 5 – 6, 7 – 8, 9 – 10, Above 10), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Others)

To comprehend Global Automotive Manual Transmission market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Automotive Manual Transmission market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Market Trend

Increasing Need for Improvements in Grain Refinement Techniques

Upsurging Adoption of Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT) & Dual Clutch

Transmission (DCT)

Market Drivers

Comparatively Cheaper Solution than Automotive Automatic Transmission

Minimum Post Purchase Maintenance required for Manual Transmission

Provides Better Fuel Efficiency

Opportunities

Robustly Increasing Global Automobile Traffic

Ongoing Reseach and Developments in Automotive Transmission

Restraints

Demand Shift from Manual Transmission to Automatic Transmission

Introduction to Electric Cars which mainly Posses Automatic Transmission

Challenges

Number of Manufacturers has Started Adopting Automatic and Continuously Variable Transmission

Complex to Drive Automobiles with Manual Transmission For Beginners

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive Manual Transmission Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automotive Manual Transmission market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Automotive Manual Transmission Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Automotive Manual Transmission

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automotive Manual Transmission Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automotive Manual Transmission market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Automotive Manual Transmission Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

