Biomethane Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2018 – 2026

Global Biomethane Market was valued US$1.50 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$2.80 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 7.18 % during a forecast.

Use of biogas technology is growing worldwide and biomethane in particular is becoming increasingly attractive for developing and emerging countries. Many of these economies generate large volumes of organic waste that can be utilized energetically, creating opportunities for investment and technology partnerships between local and international companies specializing in biogas and / or biomethane. Biomethane is a naturally occurring gas which is produced by the anaerobic digestion of organic matter that is agricultural waste, green waste, household waste, food industry waste, and even industrial waste. Shortage of conventional fossil fuels and degradation of environment has resulted into inclination toward use of renewable energy resources. Biomethane offers various environment-related benefits when used as a transport fuel.

Biomethane reduces the amount of CO2 emissions significantly compared to other fuels. Also, is suitable for all engine types and all transport modes. However, high initial investment and high installation and operating costs restrains the market.

Agricultural waste is extensively used feedstock in the production of biomethane market followed by animal manure. Agricultural waste is the considered as a cheapest feedstock for biomethane production. Agricultural waste is a primary source for generating the renewable biomethane market and is anticipated to emerge as the most popular in the forecast years.

Anaerobic digestion or gasification is a prominent green technology used for methane production from organic waste. Biomass gasificationâ€“fermentation processing systems shows a potential promise and companies are now entering the marketplace for commercial-scale. Biomethane from biomass gasification has a great potential to be employed as a chemical platform in the production of value-added products. Moreover, the investment costs to generate heat and power from anaerobic digestion technology are higher than those using the gasification technology.

Automotive sector dominated the market in 2017 accounting half share of the global biomethane market. Global automotive natural gas vehicle (NGV) market demand was estimated at 24,450 thousand units in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5%. As the automotive sector is responsible for significant volume of greenhouse gas emissions, the usage of biomethane as an automotive fuel will directly benefit the environment in terms of reduced emissions.

In Europe, the biomethane market is developing rapidly, with double-digit growth every year the number of European biomethane plants has gone from 187 to 459 in just five years, with the market expected to continue growing in the years to come. Germany represents the largest share of this growth, with an increase from 87 to 185 plants within the same timeframe. Germany is a major country in terms of production and consumption of biomethane. Latin America and Asia Pacific markets for biomethane are also expected to expand considerably.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding biomethane market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, Purity portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in biomethane market.

Scope of Global Biomethane Market:

Global Biomethane Market by Feedstock:

Organic Household Waste

Animal Manure

Energy Crops

Agricultural Waste

Sewage Sludge

Industrial Food Processing Waste

Others

Global Biomethane Market by Application:

Automotive

Power Generation

Others

Global Biomethane Market by Production Method:

Fermentation

Gasification

Global Biomethane Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player Analyzed in the Biomethane Report:

Planet JV Energen Biogas Global GmbH

CNG Services Ltd.

Future Biogas Ltd.

VERBIO, Gasrec

Magne Gas

Biogas Products Ltd.

Gazasia Ltd.

Schmack Carbotech GmbH

SGN, SoCalGas

Envitec Biogas AG

ORBITAL and ETW Enerietechnik GmbH

Magne Gas

Gasrec, AB

