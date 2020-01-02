Biopharmaceuticals Market 2019 Comprehensive Analysis by Business Revenue Module, Key Participants, Opportunity Assessment, Future Estimations and Key Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2026

According to the studied figures, it is anticipated that the global Biopharmaceuticals Market will register a higher CAGR with significant growth momentum during the forecast period. Over the past few years, it has grown aggressively and is recording significant growth rates. Currently, rising demand for products, rising disposable incomes, industrialization, affluence of raw materials, stable economic structure, and favorable market conditions are boosting the market growth.

In addition, the report includes an in-depth review of changing market dynamics, restraints, trends, limitations, and growth driving forces as an attempt to understand the influences performed by these factors. The report covers a broad market arena ranging from historical and current situations to futuristic market switching. Crucial analytical studies such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and Maturity analysis have also involved in the report.

Report Scope:

The report provides a Summary of the market, including a market snapshot and company profiles of key players in the single use technologies market. It provides a comprehensive breakdown of the market with in-depth information about each segment. The overview section of the report provides a description of market trends and dynamics including drivers, limitations and challenges and opportunities for the market. Furthermore, it provides intact information about market development and future trends useful for organizations, including distributors and exporters. It analyzes revenue, product portfolio, and recent activities of key market players. It further includes strategies adopted by emerging market players with strategic recommendations for new market entrants. Outright information is provided in the report, consisting of historical and current market size, and including the future potential of the market. The report will also help to inform market players and new entrants about the production and export of goods and services to the original equipment manufacturers.

The market is segmented on the basis of sequencing technology, components, applications, and end-use. Geographical market analysis is provided for all the major segments. The report offers a country-level analysis of the market to provide a better understanding of major segments.

Report Includes:

– 58 data tables and 18 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for single-use technologies for the biopharmaceutical industry

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of CAGRs through 2024

– Discussion on present and future opportunities and key factors influencing the single-use technologies and bioreactors for pharmaceuticals

– Quantification of market applications, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene therapy, recombinant proteins, blood derivatives and anticancer drugs

– Impact analysis on pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare sectors

– Coverage of new product developments and technologies, mergers & acquisitions, partnership & collaboration and new product launches in the industry

– Profiles of major players in the industry, including Aber Instruments Ltd., Corning Inc., General Electric Co., Parker Hannifin Corp., Repligen Corp., Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Summary:

Single-use technologies involve biopharmaceutical manufacturing equipment intended to be used once before being discarded. This eliminates the need for cleaning during bioprocessing. These systems typically consist of plastic components that have been sealed and sterilized through gamma irradiation. Single-use systems are also referred to as disposable systems. They provide the biopharmaceutical industry with more flexibility and enable faster development and marketing of products. Single-use systems have become increasingly popular owing to their ease of use in preclinical and clinical testing. Single-use technology is considered one of the crucial fields of development among biopharmaceutical firms. Hence, a large number of biopharmaceutical companies are investing in single-use technologies because of their versatility.

Single-use bioreactor technology has gained considerable importance in biotechnology manufacturing over the years. Several single-use options are available. Scalability is considered to be the biggest limitation. The industry’s willingness to use single-use bioreactors is influenced by production parameters, product value and development time. It takes considerably more time to complete comparative studies with conventional stainless-steel bioreactors as the rate of implementation is lower than that of acceptance, thus making single-use technology highly desirable in the biopharmaceutical industry. However, more clarity and understanding regarding the regulatory requirements for single-use

bioreactor technology is needed. For example, FDA regulations for the Cord Blood Registry (CBR) do not directly mention single use bioreactor technology, despite the fact that a large number of Investigational New Drug (IND) programs have been approved by the FDA using such systems.

Global single-use technology in the biopharmaceutical market was valued at nearly REDACTED in 2018, and is estimated to reach nearly REDACTED by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. The major factors influencing the growth of the market include increasing demand for personalized medicine, extensive ongoing development efforts, a strong product portfolio and large application areas for single-use systems. Additionally, lower cost and the reduction of time necessary in the biomanufacturing process when using single-use technology is further driving the growth of the market.

The drug development rate has increased rapidly with the increasing demand for personalized medicines. This has in turn increased the demand for single-use technology to avoid the risk of contamination.

A strong product portfolio is further fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period. There are several companies that are offering single-use technologies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp., Sartorius AG, General Electric Co. and PendoTECH LLC. PendoTECH LLC is focused on the development of pressure sensors used to measure static and dynamic pressure of gases and liquids in biopharmaceutical processes. It also provides a wide range of single-use products such as single-use rotary flowmeters, single-use ultrasonic flowmeters and a compact low-flow ultrasonic flowmeter with a reusable fluid path.

Biopharmaceuticals Market types, applications, regions, and end-users are leading segments of the Biopharmaceuticals Market which have been heavily emphasized in this study. The report offers an expansive analysis of each market segment on the basis of their current market acceptance, demand, production, sales, and futuristic revenue generation. The proposed evaluation prompts clients to determine the precise target market size for their business and select the most remunerative market segments.

The report eventually offers a wider market perception that drives Biopharmaceuticals Market companies, officials, researchers, and investors to understand the market and its performance at a minute level. It also enables clients to make informed business decisions, build lucrative strategies, and set robust challenges in the market.

The Biopharmaceuticals Market Report enlightens the comprehensive evaluation of industry segments, environment, leading companies, and competitive landscape. An overarching comprehension of the Biopharmaceuticals Market industry comprises details of market history, structure, scope, potential, and contemporary trends in the market. It aims at describing market performance in terms of revenue, share, sales volume, production, and development. It specifically evaluates the current market size and offers reliable predictions of up to 2024.

