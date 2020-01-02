Blind Spot Solutions Market – Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and 2020-2026 Forecasts APTIV PLC, AUTOLIV Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, FICOSA International S.A.

Global Blind Spot Solutions Market is valued approximately at USD 9.36 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

APTIV PLC

AUTOLIV Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

FICOSA International S.A.

Gentex Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

Valeo

By Product Type:

Blind Spot Detection Systems

Park Assist Systems

Backup Camera System

Surround View System

Virtual Pillars

By Technology Type:

Radar Based System

Ultrasonic Based System

Camera Based System

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Electric Vehicles



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), is an organization of the U.S. federal government, which is part of the Department of Transportation. This agency initiated by the US government, which aims to save lives, prevent injuries, and reduce economic costs due to road traffic crashes, through education, research, safety standards, and enforcement. Moreover, the advent of autonomous vehicles and increasing demand for semi-autonomous vehicle and high growth potential of multicamera systems in emerging markets are the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the near future. However, regulations pertaining to mirrorless vehicles and usage of radar detectors considered illegal in some countries are few factors anticipated to hindering the growth of global Blind Spot Solutions market during the forecast period.

Blind Spot Solutions Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Table of Contents:

Blind Spot Solutions Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Blind Spot Solutions Market Competition by Manufacturers

Blind Spot Solutions Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Blind Spot Solutions Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Blind Spot Solutions Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Blind Spot Solutions Market Forecast

