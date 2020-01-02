Blood Collection Tubes Market to Increase Exponentially During – 2026

Capillary blood collection consists of a prepared test vessel (collection tubes) and a prepared plastic end-to-end collection capillary with stopper. Capillary blood collection is a preferred modality for sampling blood, as it offers easy handling, along with light protected, tinted vessels for bilirubin analysis. In addition, capillary blood collection tubes are unbreakable, and the plastic capillary offers exact filling volume. The key factors that drive the growth of the global capillary blood collection include growth in demand for safe blood collection technologies, increase in demand for improved blood sampling techniques, and increase in preference towards disposable products for laboratory.

However, risks associated with the capillary blood collection technique and challenges faced during micro-collection restrain the market growth. Product innovation and technological advancements in the capillary blood collection tubes are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.The global market for Blood collection tubes was valued at US$ 1,569.8 million in 2017. The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, 2018-2026.

Capillary Blood Collection Tubes Market Key Segments:

By Type

Plastic Blood Collection Tubes

Glass Blood Collection Tubes

Stainless Steel Blood Collection Tubes

Ceramic Blood Collection Tubes

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Facilities

Blood Donation Facilities

Blood Testing Centers

Others

Geographically North America dominated blood collection tubes market, due to around 18 million units of blood is transfused for the treatment of various hematologic diseases such as leukemia, anemia and sickle cell diseases. Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth, owing to rapidly increasing aging population, and modernizing healthcare infrastructure in this region. The global capillary blood collection tubes market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into plastic blood collection tubes, glass blood collection tubes, stainless steel blood collection tubes, and ceramic blood collection tubes. By end user, it is classified into hospitals, ambulatory care facilities, blood donation facilities, blood testing centers, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Radiometer Medical ApS (Danaher Corporation/ Danrad ApS), Sarstedt AG & Co, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Covidien (Medtronic), Fisher Scientific (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Kabe Labortechnik GmbH, Terumo Medical Corporation, Allegro Medical Supplies Inc. (Scrip Products Corporation), Greiner Bio One International GmbH (Greiner Group), and Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd. are provided in this report.

