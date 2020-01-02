Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market – Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026

A new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) has identified key players actively contributing to growth of the global Bluetooth hearing aids market. The report has explored the market players in detail and has tracked their occupancy through an intensity map. Key market players profiled by the report include Widex A/S, GN Store Nord A/S, William Demant Holding A/S, Medtechnica Orthophone, GN ReSound, Eartone, Union Hearing Aid Centre, Starkey Hearing Aids, Siemens Healthcare, Shenzhen Sunsky Technology, Persona, Miracle Hearing Aid Clinic, Beltone, MED-EL, Cochlear, Sonova Holding AG, and Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

According to TMR’s report, the global Bluetooth hearing aids market will register a splendid expansion between the period 2017 and 2026. Global sales of Bluetooth hearing aids are forecast to exceed revenues worth US$ 850 Mn by 2026-end.

Bluetooth Hearing Aids becoming Game Changer with Provision of Highly Sophisticated Features

For hearing impaired patients, burdened by high costs of hearing aids along with unhelpful insurance companies, Bluetooth hearing aids are becoming the game changer with provision of highly sophisticated features. Primary aim of hearing aids has forever been making improvements in speech understanding. In a bid to accomplish this aim, several hearing aid manufacturers have commenced incorporating Bluetooth technology in their advanced hearing aid’s microchips, in order to make speech from devices such as televisions and phones more accessible to the hearing impaired. In addition, built-in microphones in novel Bluetooth hearing aids developed recently enable automatic voice pickup, helping people to make two-way conversations via their hearing aids.

Request PDF Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=39506

Developments in Bluetooth hearing aids have enabled multiple devices capable of being paired to a single streamer, which in turn facilitates switching between different devices. A great example of this is the ability of being connected to a mobile phone while streaming a movie in a tablet. Streaming via Bluetooth hearing aids has enabled numerous other benefits to patients such as personalized hearing experience, remote control of hearing aids and standard protocol. Unlike traditional Bluetooth devices, technologically advanced Bluetooth hearing aids deliver customizable amplification for audio streams coupled with better speech understanding in various listening environments.

Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market to Register Fastest Expansion in APEJ

The market for Bluetooth hearing aids is projected to register the fastest expansion in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), trailed by North America. In addition, the market in Europe is projected to record a CAGR nearly equal to that of the market in North America through 2026. However, North America will continue to account for the largest market revenue share during the forecast period. In contrast, Middle East & Africa is anticipated to account for the smallest revenue share of the market during 2017 to 2026.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets