Braking Resistors Market To 2026 Historical, Current, And Projected Size Of The Market

The basic property of resistors is consumption huge energy and dissipate that consumed energy in the form of heat. When any mechanical system decelerates, the system acts as a generator and creates large amount of electrical energy which is transfer back into the power circuit. This large amount of energy is consume by the resistor, which is present in a power circuit. Resistor converts the consume energy into heat and at the same instant braking effect is created.

Hence, the resistor used in this process is known as braking resistor and the process is called dynamic braking. Thus, the purpose of a braking resistor is to quickly stop or slow down the mechanical system by producing a braking torque. Braking resistors are designed with specifications such as resistance and average braking power. Braking resistors with smaller ohmic values help motors to stop faster and dissipate more heat. The braking resistors requires less service and provides higher reliability. Therefore, braking resistors are preferred over friction brakes to decelerate motors.

Speed control is very essential in cranes, elevators & lifts, electric locomotives, and wind turbines. Therefore, braking resistors are an integral part of these applications. Trains are expected to create opportunities for the braking resistors market. Rise in urbanization is increase the use of trains for transport. Electric trains are largely accepted over diesel trains globally, as these are eco-friendly and regenerates the energy. Electric trains generate large amounts of energy while slowing down or stopping.

Hence, it large amounts of energy is dissipated or regained. Therefore, dynamic braking system is mainly incorporated for brakes in an electric train’s engine system. Conventional discs, which are used for brakes, require heavy maintenance. Hence, dynamic braking is used as an additional system. Kinetic energy is converted into electric current at the traction motors of the engine in dynamic train braking. The generated current is dissipated under the train’s car body in onboard series of braking resistors. Also the demand of motor’s safety, reliability, and durability are important factors for the growth of the braking resistors market.

The global braking resistors market can be segmented based on braking method, resistor element type, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of braking method, the braking resistors market can be bifurcated into dynamic braking and overhauling load. Based on resistor element type, the braking resistors market can be segregated into wire-wound, edge-wound, stamped grid, tubular, and others.

Wire-wound resistor element is highly preferred owing to its advantages such as excellent power dissipation, stable resistance, and shock-proofing. In terms of application, the braking resistors market can be divided into conveyors, trolleys, gantry cranes, hoists, elevators, and others. Based on end-user, the braking resistors market can be categorized into energy, oil & gas, mining, marine, automobile, and others. In terms of region, the global braking resistors market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

All manufacturers of braking resistors are mainly focusing on the product design, to increase its productivity and make it more beneficial for the all upcoming electromechanical systems. The leading players in braking resistors market are Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric S.E., Eaton Corporation, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Cressall Resistors Limited, Sandvik AB, Danfoss A/S, Toshiba International Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Transfab TMS, Danotherm Electric A/S, Bonitron, Inc., and OMRON Corporation.

