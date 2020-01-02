Catheters Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2025

According to the latest research report by Transparency Market Research, the global catheters market features a highly consolidated vendor landscape. This condition of the vendor landscape because of the sheer dominance of established companies and large conglomerates operating in the global market. They have left little scope of new and emerging players to establish a strong foothold in the global catheters market.

However, this consolidation has also given rise to immense competition in the global market. The leading companies in the global market are focusing on developing and launching innovative products. Moreover, they are adopting highly aggressive marketing strategies to maintain their brand position in the global market. With the intense competition, it is expected that these leading companies will adopt strategies such as mergers, joint ventures, and takeovers to continue their top billing in the global catheters market.

Some of the prominent brands functioning in the global catheters market include names such as Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickenson and Company, B. Barun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc., C.R. Bard Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Teleflex Incorporated, and Cook Group Incorporated among others.

Increasing Use of Intravenous Devices to Drive Market Growth

The market research report published by Transparency Market Research states that the global catheters market is on course to achieve stellar growth in the coming years of the forecast period. The market is expected to reach a mark of US$55.98 bn by the completion of this projection period. The global catheters market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% for this forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The growing usage of intravenous medical devices and vascular access devices for treating different types of diseases is one of the key driving factors for the growth of the global catheters market.

Cardiovascular Catheters to Emerge as Leading Product Segment

In general, there are multiple type of catheters that are available in the market such as urology, specialty, neurovascular, intravenous, and cardiovascular among others. Among these, the global market is currently dominated by the segment of cardiovascular catheters. The segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the coming years of the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases coupled with their rising mortality having a significant impact on the global population.

