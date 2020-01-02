Ceramic Single Layer Capacitor Market To 2026 Reporting And Evaluation Of Recent Industry Developments

Ceramic capacitors are widely used component and found in almost every electrical device or instrument. The ceramic capacitors uses the ceramic materials to construct the dielectric. The reason for choosing the ceramic materials for dielectric is due to its ability to allow the electrostatic repulsion and attraction property. The ceramic capacitors are constructed by coating the two sides of the ceramic discs with silver and then stacked together. Single layer ceramic capacitors operates at a frequency of about 100 GHz and have high capacitance that ranges from few picofarads up to one or two microfarads.

Ceramic capacitors are classified into two types as single layer ceramic capacitor and multilayer ceramic capacitor. Ceramic capacitors does not have any polarity and hence they can be connected in any direction on the circuit boards. The ceramic capacitors are the fixed value capacitor and are constructed of two or more alternative layers of ceramics and metal layer that acts as the electrodes. The composition of the ceramic materials is responsible for determining the electrical behavior of the ceramic materials and its applications.

High performance with respect to the loss and stability and the compact size are the major factors for raising the demand for the ceramic single layer capacitor market. The major advantage of using a ceramic single layer capacitor is that it offers very low losses, high permittivity. Also, the ceramic single layer capacitor possess a non-linear temperature coefficient and a capacitance that depends on the applied voltage, contributing towards the growth of the ceramic single layer capacitor market. One of the major restraints that restricts the growth of the Ceramic single layer capacitor market that the high voltage ceramic single layer capacitor are not available. However, the characteristics such as high and medium permittivity makes it suitable for the application sin bypass and decoupling supporting to the growth of the global ceramic single layer capacitor market during the forecast period.

Ceramic single layer capacitor market is segmented into class, border, mounting type, application and geography. Ceramic single layer capacitor market based on type of class is classified into class 1 and class 2. On the basis of border, the global ceramic single layer capacitor is segregated into with board and without board.

Based on applications the ceramic single layer capacitor market is segmented into microwave integrated circuits, RF bypass, Decoupling, LC filters, tuning and others. In terms of mounting type, single layer ceramic capacitor is segmented into surface mount and through hole. Ceramic single layer capacitor market is also segmented on the basis of geographic regions into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. United States has significant market share in ceramic single layer capacitor market due to the heavy investments in infrastructure followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the one of the fastest growing market in coming years due to growing economies such as China and India.

Some of the major players in global ceramic single layer capacitor market are AVX Corporation, Murata manufacturing, NIC Components Corporation, TDK Corporation, Vishay Intertechnolgy Inc., Walsin Technology Corporation, American Technical Ceramics Corporation, Knowles Precision Devices, and Avnet Inc. among others.

