Chatbot Market to Grow Significantly By 2026| Latest Opportunities, Top Trends, Focusing On Leading Players: IBM, Google, AWS, Artificial solutions, Chatfuel, Botsify, Yellow Messenger, Conversica, Kevit

Global Chatbot market is valued approximately USD 2.01 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 29.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Leading Players In The Chatbot Market

IBM

Nuance Communications

Google

AWS

Artificial solutions

Chatfuel

Botsify

Yellow Messenger

Conversica

Kevit



By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Technology:

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Automated Speech Recognition

By Deployment Type:

On- premises

Cloud

This report, which deals with information integration and research potential with results, predicted a strong rise in this market in the product section and in all regions.

Chatbot Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Table of Contents:

Chatbot Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Chatbot Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chatbot Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Chatbot Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chatbot Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Chatbot Market Forecast

