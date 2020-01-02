Coffee Packaging Market to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Manufacturers 2026

Global Coffee Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid rise in the consumption of coffee globally followed by existing brands, rapid growth for coffee in hotels, restaurants, and office cafeterias are fueling the market growth. However, improper packaging of coffee among the manufacturers is hindrance for the growth of the market. Moreover, as coffee have anti cancer properties acts as the future opportunities for the growth of the market.

Coffee packaging keeps coffee fresh for longer time and has a direct impact on the taste of the beans. In addition, every coffee producing company needs to distinguish itself from its competitors and packaging is one of the easiest ways to achieve it.

The average expiry time of coffee is 12 to 18 months and hence effective packaging is required to protect the coffee content. Packaging protects coffee from various factors that includes temperature, spillage and humidity among others. In addition, aroma of the product is kept intact through coffee packaging. Coffee packaging also provides protection against direct contact with oxygen which can create harmful microorganisms in coffee thereby reducing the flavor. Hence, design of effective, strong and fit for purpose packaging solutions is an important contributor to maintain freshness in the global coffee industry.

The market has been segmented as follows –

By Packaging Type

Pouches

Stand Up Pouches

Flat Pouches

Side Gusseted Bag

Block Bottom Bag

Stick Pack

Bag in Box

Bottles

Cans

Containers & Boxes

Sacks

Others

By Material Type

Plastic

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

PET

Other

Metal

Paper

Glass

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Sales

Institutional Sales

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

In 2017, in terms of demand/consumption, globally, North America was the major market for coffee packaging followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. In 2017, North America held the largest market share in terms of value owing to increase in number of health conscious consumers followed by increase in consumption of coffee in this region. As of 2017, Asia Pacific was the fastest growing market for coffee packaging globally owing to the increase in per capita disposable income among countries that includes India and China.

Some of the key players in Coffee Packaging market include Bemis Co., Inc, Pacific Bag, Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, Min Lee Packaging Materials Co., Ltd , Jmei Packaging Company Limited, Poly Pak Plastics, DS Smith PLC, Amcor Ltd, Mondi PLC , ProAmpac LLC, Packmate Packaging Co., Ltd, Graham Packaging Company, L.P, Novolex Holdings, Inc., Dejili Packing Material Co., Ltd., and Color Hoyo Paper & Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

