Coke Oven Batteries Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2027

Coke Oven Batteries Market: Introduction

Coke oven batteries form an integral part of the coke oven plant. Coke oven battery is a group of ovens, wherein coal is heated to extremely high temperatures in the absence of air.

Coke oven battery includes battery machines along with a group of coke ovens. Charging of coal into oven and discharging of coke from oven is carried out by charging machine car, pusher machine car, and hot coke car, which are collectively battery machines.

The latest technological developments are employed in coke oven batteries to assure long campaign life and high productivity. Coke oven batteries comply with the most advanced standards in terms of pollution control.

Is something restraining your company’s growth in the Coke Oven Batteries Market? Ask for the report brochure here

Different Types of Coke Oven Batteries

There are two types of coke oven batteries: top charging and stamp charging. Depending on customers’ needs and requests, companies provide the technology for coke oven batteries.

Coke oven batteries, which are based on top charging, have an oven height of 7.6m and a volume of 79m3. The number of possible fugitive emission sources is reduced in coke oven batteries compared to those in conventional batteries. These emissions primarily occur from leaks at the closed openings of coke oven batteries or are non-captured emissions during the pushing & charging operation.

Read report [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/coke-oven-batteries-market.html

Coke oven batteries, which are based on stamp charging, offer substantial benefits for cost-effective coke production. The stamp charging type coke oven batteries distinguish themselves by a particularly strong battery structure, optimized combustion, and specifically developed features for environmental protection.

Steel Industry Dominates Coke Oven Batteries Market

Based on application, coke oven batteries are primarily used in the steel industry.

Steel is further used in applications in building & construction, transport, electronics, domestic appliances, and mechanical equipment

More than 50% of the steel produced worldwide is used in the building & construction industry. Rise in population is leading to rapid urbanization. The need for buildings and infrastructure is expected to continue to increase in the near future. Steelmakers around the world are increasingly providing construction solutions that enable energy-efficient and low-carbon-neutral buildings, thus boosting the demand for coke oven batteries.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Key Drivers of Global Coke Oven Batteries Market

Coke oven batteries have become an integral part of the iron and steel industry. Led by the increase in demand for iron and steel, there has been a considerable rise in coke oven capacities. This has resulted in an increase in output of coal chemicals.

Coke oven plants are integral part of a steel plant to produce coke, which is used as fuel in blast furnaces. Coke oven plant produces important by-products such as coal chemical tar, ammonia, crude benzoyl which are fractionated to produce aromatics-benzene toluene, xylene.

Coke, which is used to fuel blast furnaces during the iron making process, is manufactured by baking coal at a high temperature in a series of ovens known as coke battery

Adverse Impact on Human and Environment to Hamper Market

Coke oven batteries adversely impact the environment due to the large amount of emission of harmful gases. This is hampering the coke oven batteries market.

Companies are constantly improving and developing technological tools and solutions, thus proposing a series of innovative special design features, which largely contribute to an emission-free and energy-saving coke plant operation

Asia Pacific to Hold Prominent Share of Global Coke Oven Batteries Market

In terms of region, the global coke oven batteries market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

In terms of production and consumption, Asia Pacific dominates the global coke oven batteries market. Coke oven batteries are primarily employed in the steel industry. Steel demand in developing Asia excluding China is expected to rise by 6.5% and 6.4% in 2019 and 2020, respectively, making it the fastest growing region of the global steel industry.

Infrastructure development is supporting the demand for steel in the ASEAN sub-region. Demand for coke oven batteries has been declining in South Korea since 2017, due to the decrease in demand from two major steel using sectors: shipbuilding and automotive.

Europe also accounted for considerable share of the global coke oven batteries market in 2018. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are emerging regions of the global coke oven batteries market. The market in these regions is likely to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period. The coke oven batteries market in North America has been expanding at a rapid pace.

Key Players Operating in Global Coke Oven Batteries Market

New product launches, joint ventures, and expansions are key strategies adopted by major players operating in the global coke oven batteries market in various regions. More than 80% of all coke oven batteries around the world are operated with by-product units.

In 2016, a newly rebuilt coke oven battery was brought back into production at the Coke Ovens Complex of Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) in Kolkata, India. The battery is likely to add to DSP’s overall coke output and improve the plant’s production.

In 2018, The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) commissioned its coke oven plant at the upcoming Nagarnar steel plant in Chhattisgarh. The new facility is expected to enhance the company’s production output.

Key players operating in the global coke oven batteries market are:

Paul Wurth

Graycor International Inc.

GIPROKOKS

thyssenkrupp AG

Ingeteam Power Technology Industry

Heavy Engineering Corporation Ltd.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets