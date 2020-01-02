Computer Assisted Coding Market | Company Strategy, Product Portfolio and Recent Developments For 2020

Hospitals need to manage and store a large quantity of patient’s medical record in its system. These medical records contain patient’s personal data and treatment history which is documented in a proper manner. The document is used by administrative staff for billing purpose during patient’s discharge from hospital. Thus, the handling and preservation of records is a tedious work for administrative person in hospital. However, with the introduction of information technology, these medical records are now being recorded in digital form and are stored in a computer. However, the time taken by an administrative person to extract appropriate information from the document is more as the person needs to read the whole document carefully. Computer assisted coding software aims to resolve this issue by analyzing the medical record or document for specific keywords. The keywords are analyzed by comparing the document data with available database. Thus, computer assisted coding software provides appropriate keyword to the administrative person or coder who can use it for billing purpose.

Computer assisted coding software uses structured input or natural language processing (NLP) technology for document processing. This helps to increase productivity and reducing process time of the administrative person or coder. Computer assisted coding software also helps in reducing errors and improving efficiency of healthcare facility. It can be used by billing personnel, compliance officers and auditors to verify document in healthcare industry. Today, computer assisted coding software is available in cloud-based and on-premise types depending upon the hospital requirement.

The rapid adoption of electronic health record (EHR) in many healthcare facilities is creating demand for computer assisted coding market. Computer assisted coding software can be used for insurance claim reimbursement in healthcare sector. Computer assisted coding software will see more adoption in healthcare facilities due to the adaptation of ICD-10 coding in coming years. ICD-10 is the 10th revision of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD) list which is promoted by World Health Organization (WHO). ICD-10 contains codes for diseases, abnormal findings, symptoms, complaints, social circumstances and causes of injury or diseases. This is used by computer assisted coding software as a coding database.

