Connected Living Room Market 2027 | Top Keyplayers- Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation Inc., Littelfuse Inc., Toshiba Corp.

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Connected Living Room Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international global Connected Living Room Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Connected Living Room Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Connected Living Room Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Connected Living Room Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.71% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Connected living room, a new concept, refers to the usage of various electronic devices, which are connected to the Internet .Electronic devices that integrate to form connected living room include smart televisions, gaming consoles, and portable computing devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The concept of connected living room aims to change the dynamics of home entertainment as we know it currently. A connected living room enables its occupants to share and connect to music, videos, pictures, and other data over the Internet.

Influx of latest gadgets and other devices equipped with Internet connectivity offers freedom from the traditional linear viewing experience to consumers. This is driving the global connected living room market. Increase in digitization is one of the key factors driving the connected living room market. Digitization refers to the conversion of information or data into the digital format. Digitization enables storage of media content; the data can be accessed from anywhere by consumers in a connected living room. Thus, it improves the lifestyle and standard of living of consumers. Digitization has boosted the concept of connected living room.

Governments of various countries are investing significantly to promote digitization. In July 2015, the Government of India launched a campaign called ‘Digital India’ to promote digitization in the country. Thus, such investments are expected to fuel the connected living room market during the forecast period. Innovation in the latest home infotainment devices with better resolution and enhanced experience is also a key factor driving the connected living room market. Consumers prefer latest infotainment devices such as smart TVs and home theater systems that enhance the standard of living and provide complete viewing experience.

A connected living room utilizes various systems such as lighting control systems, security systems, and entertainment devices that make use of different types of communication links throughout the facility in order to control these devices. Every communication method needs dedicated electronic circuits inside these devices. The communication network penetrates the electrical environment of a facility. The replaced devices as well as new systems might not always be compatible with the existing controls, thus leading to complications. Compatibility issues may arise due to the increase in complexity of operation of the devices

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Connected Living Room Market encompasses market segments based on product type, component and country.

In terms of component, the Connected Living Room Market is segregated into:

Sensors

Thermostats

Cameras

Data Storage Systems

Communicating Devices

Others

By product type, the global Connected Living Room Market is also classified into:

Consumer Computing Devices

TV Systems

Set-top Boxes

Gaming Consoles

Security Systems

Smart Plugs

Wireless Speakers

Others

By country/region, the global Connected Living Room Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Eaton Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Littelfuse Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics

Google

Apple Inc.

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Connected Living Room related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Connected Living Room Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Connected Living Room Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Samsung, Siemens, Eaton among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Connected Living Room caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Connected Living Room Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

