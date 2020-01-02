Contract Logistics Market -Growth and Consumer Outlook 2025

“Contract Logistics Market” report presents the worldwide market size (Value, Production and Consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 5 Forces forecast 2020 to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This Contract Logistics market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Kuehne + Nagel, CEVA Logistics, Agility, APL Logistics, GAC, DB Schenker Logistics, DHL Supply Chain, Tibbett & Britten Group, DSV, Fiege Logistik, Panalpina, Penkse Logistics, Rhenus, Ryder, SNCF Logistics, Toll Global Logistics, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, XPO Logistics, Yusen Logistics ) in terms of analyse various attributes such as Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Market Share, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the Contract Logistics industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions Besides, the report also covers Contract Logistics market segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Scope of Contract Logistics Market: Contract logistics is defined as the comprehensive process from production to distribution at the final point of sale. This means that Contract Logistics is not simply the process of moving goods, but a far more comprehensive course of action that merges traditional logistics with supply chain management processes.

Contract logistics continued to see dynamic growth in 2017. New record highs were reached on net turnover, gross profit and EBIT. Both contract extensions and business wins contributed to this successful development. China and South-East Asia operations achieved double-digit growth. Many customers in these regions are looking for experienced and professional logistics partners able to support their market entry strategies and increasingly outsource their logistics functions.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☑ Land Transportation

☑ Air Transportation

☑ Sea Transportation

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☑ Small Enterprises

☑ Large Enterprises

