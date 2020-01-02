Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market is Anticipated To Expand At a High CAGR of ~7% during 2019 – 2027

Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market for the forecast period of 2019 – 2027. According to the report, the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market was valued at ~US$ 620 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period.

Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Key Findings

Growth of the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market can be attributed to rise in the prevalence of dental illnesses, globally, increase in geriatric population, rise in medical tourism for dental procedures, improvement in government-initiated dental reforms, and increase in the number of dental implant procedures.

North America dominated the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market in 2018, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the presence of key players, increase in incidence of dental illnesses, and favorable reimbursement policies in the region. According to the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), currently, 23 million people in the U.S. are completely edentulous, and another 12 million are edentulous in one arch. This is likely to drive the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market in the U.S.

Increase in Medical Tourism for Dental Procedures to Drive Market

The number of people travelling overseas for dental procedures has been increasing over the last few years, owing to the low costs of dental procedures and superior-quality services offered to patients at various medical tourism destinations. Furthermore, the demand for dental bone graft substitutes has been rising as a domino effect, owing to rise in the popularity of medical tourism for dental implant procedures. India is one of the leading medical tourism destinations for dental bone grafting procedures, owing to the low prices and strong presence of a large number of JCI-accredited medical facilities in the country that offer superior-quality services to patients. Moreover, infrastructure in India is equipped with advanced technologies, which makes the country an ideal choice for dental medical tourism.

Increase in Number of Dental Implant Procedures to Drive Market

Implant dentistry is considered a highly attractive field, and the demand for implant dentistry among patients across the globe is high. Dental bone graft materials are largely used in dental implant procedures. Thus, increase in dental implant procedures would result in rise in the number of bone graft substitute procedures for dental implant placement and bone support in the near future. The number of dental implant procedures is increasing, due to rise in the prevalence of various dental diseases and injuries. For instance, a large number of individuals aged 65 years or above in the U.S. and Germany are edentulous. This is likely to boost the demand for dental implants in these countries during the forecast period. According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (2015), three million people in the U.S. have dental implants, and the number is likely to increase by 500,000 every year in the next few years.

Dental Bone Graft Products to Lead Global Market

In terms of product, the dental bone graft segment is likely to account for a major share of the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market. In the dental bone graft segment, the allograft sub-segment dominated the market in 2018. However, the xenograft sub-segment is likely to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to xenograft being a relatively less-expensive form of allograft, which does not lengthen the healing time and eliminates the need for a second surgical site for bone harvesting.

Dental Clinics to Dominate Global Market

In terms of end user, the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market has been divided into hospitals, dental clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The dental clinics segment held the largest market share in 2018, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Expanding geriatric patient pool and growing number of implant procedures that are leading to a surge in the number of bone graft procedures are expected to drive this segment in the near future. Also, dental clinics are preferred by patients for the treatment of various minor tooth illnesses. In addition, increase in the preference for group practice dental clinics, owing to the presence of specialist dentists and practitioners, contributes to the segment growth.

