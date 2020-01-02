Digital Light Processing Chipset Market Scope, Analysis, Size, Share,Future Trends by 2026

Digital Light Processing is a new way to display and project information. The Texas Instrument, based on the digital micro mirror device, first developed this technology. Digital light processing technology is used for front and back projection units. This technology is mainly based on an optical semiconductor called as Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) that uses mirrors to reflect light to make the picture. These mirrors are made of aluminum and are positioned in a semiconductor chip. The digital micromirror device is referred to as DLP chip. This chip can be easily held in our hand and contains more than 2 million mirrors that measures less than that of the one fifth of the width of the human hair. Generally the size of the micromirror pitch is less than 5.4µm. The digital micromirror device is a square chip based on Random Access Memory (RAM). On every memory location, there are number of microscopic mirrors. These mirrors sets the resolution for the chip, one mirror equals to the one pixel. The working principle of a DMD chip consists of a combination of application of electrical, mechanical, and optical engineering.

The major driving factor that boosts the growth of the digital light processing chipset market is the sealed imaging chip and filter free chips. Most of the digital light processing projectors have DLP chips, eliminating the chances of dust particles to enter into the projected image. Also, the DLP chips operate without air filters, thus reducing the maintenance, since there is no need to clean the filter. One of the major restraining factor that restricts the growth of the digital light processing chipset is the high cost of the chipset. However, due to the new DLP chip applications such as LED pico projectors, that fits in the palm of our hand and has the size of the mobile phone is expected to contribute towards the growth of the digital light processing chipset market.

The global digital light processing chipset market is segmented into type, resolution type, application, and geography. Based on the type, the global digital light processing chipset market is segmented into DLP pico chipset and DLP standard chipset. On the basis of resolution type, the global digital light processing chipset market is segmented into 800×600, 1024×768, 1920x 1200, 1280×800, 854×480 and others. The global digital light processing chipset market based on the application is segmented into mobile phones, conference room, home theatre, video wall, wearable devices, 3D printers and others. The global digital light processing chipset market is also segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Asia Pacific seems to be the dominant region in terms of use of digital light processing chipset due to the rapid and excessive use of smartphones, and other electronic devices. Countries such as U.S., China, Japan and India are expected to have positive growth in the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Some of the major players in global digital light processing chipset market are OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH and Texas Instruments Incorporated. Also, other market players are expected to enter in the global digital light processing chipset market in the forecast period

