Digital Signage Market is expected to growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2019-2025)

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Digital Signage Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The global digital signage market is projected to grow from the valuation of USD 20.7 billion in the year 2019 to USD 29.5 billion by the end of the year 2025, by growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The market is growing due to various factors.

Most of the business owners haven’t yet installed the digital signage technology in their business thinking that this type of digitalized banner might not suit outdoors but there’s nothing to worry about as one can easily rely upon the engineering features of this digital signage displays. This type of displays is made of durable tempered glass also known as standard glass and can withstand the extreme weather conditions. Also, with the durable LED components one can blindly rely on this technology.

Due to its high manufacturing features, these digital banners remain unaffected by environmental conditions. The outdoor digital signage displays that have allowed the business owners to display their products and services to the world. The outdoor digital signage displays are now extremely important for a particular business. Through this type of technology, one can go for promoting their products and services, reinforce branding and can also go for promoting their brand on roadside digital billboards.

Global Digital Signage Market: Competitive Insight

Scala (US), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), Omnivex Corporation (Canada), Deepsky Corporation (Hong Kong), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Exceptional 3D (US), Daktronics (US), Christie Digital Systems (US), Intuiface (France), and BenQ (Taiwan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), NEC Corp. (Japan), among others are some of the major market players in the Global Digital Signage Market.

The hardware segment from the offering section holds the largest market share in the Global Digital Signage Market during the forecast period

Hardware offering as of now represents the biggest portion of digital signage market, and this pattern is relied upon to keep during the gauge time frame. This development is driven by developing digital signage reception in business verticals, expanding retail space, and developing infrastructural improvements in rising economies. By actualizing digital signage shows inside stores, retailers can convey focused on messages to clients continuously, oversee lines, synchronize video dividers, drive brand mindfulness, urge purchasers to return, and in this way expanding deals. Also, fresher advances, for example, fine-pixel LED and OLED are relied upon to drive the development of the global digital signage market for Hardware offering during the estimated time frame.

The Asia Pacific region holds a lion’s share in the Global Digital Signage Market during the forecast period

The digital signage market in the APAC region is projected to witness the maximum growth rate in the market. The rising developments in the field of public infrastructure, retail, transportation, and corporate are anticipated to create a major demand for the digital signage products. Also, owing to factors like lower labor cost in the APAC region, the growing cost of digital signage system implementation is significantly low in the APAC region. Thus, APAC is mainly considered as one of the major markets for the digital signage growth. This also offers an opportunity for various companies to grow and establish their business in the APAC region. Even, the consistent increase in the manufacturing facility investments by different industry giants like LG Electronics (South Korea), and Samsung Electronics (South Korea), and others is augmenting the digital signage market and its growth in the Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Digital Signage Market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Digital Signage Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global Digital Signage Market based on the type and Application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Digital Signage Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Product Type

Video Screens

Video Walls

Transparent LED Screens

Kiosks

Digital Posters

Others

By Application

Hospitality

Retail

Entertainment

Corporate

Stadiums and Playground

banking

Education

Transport

Healthcare

By Offering

Hardware

Software and Services

Besides, the report provides an analysis of the Global Digital Signage Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Southern Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

