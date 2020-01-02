Digital Transformation Market Global Insights, Developments and Forecasts 2026 | IBM, Oracle, Google, Microsoft, Cisco, SAP SE, Dell, Hewlett Packard, Adobe Systems

Digital Transformation as the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business resulting in fundamental changes to how businesses operate and how they deliver value to customers. The rise of cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving a digital and intelligent transformation of enterprises. With the in-depth integration of IT and enterprises, profound changes will take place in the production method, enterprise organization, product mode, and service mode of the industry.

The Global Digital Transformation Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2026. The Digital Transformation Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It offers the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Digital Transformation Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

In 2019, the global Digital Transformation market size was US$ 330.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 784.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 13.0% during 2021-2026.

Digital Transformation are mainly classified into the following types: Cloud Based, AI, LoT and Other. Cloud Based is the most widely used type which took up about 49.38% of the total in 2018 in Global.

Major Players in Digital Transformation market are:

IBM, Oracle, Google, Microsoft, Cisco, SAP SE, Dell, Hewlett Packard, Adobe Systems, Capgemini Group, Kelltontech Solutions, Accenture, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Alibaba, Huawei, and Other.

Most important types of Digital Transformation covered in this report are:

Cloud Based

AI

IoT

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Digital Transformation market covered in this report are:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Other

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Digital Transformation market are:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

-South America (Brazil etc.)

-Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Influence of the Digital Transformation market report

–Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Digital Transformation market.

–Digital Transformation market recent innovations and major events.

–Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Digital Transformation market-leading players.

–Conclusive study about the growth plot of Digital Transformation market for forthcoming years.

–In-depth understanding of Digital Transformation market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

–Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Digital Transformation market.

