Digital Twin Market Size, Share, 2025 Industry Analysis By Application, Types, Top Companies, Regions, Growth, Opportunity and Research Study

Orbis Research Market brilliance released a new research report of 92 pages on title ‘Global Digital Twin Industry’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers important players Such as General Electric, PTC, Siemens, ANSYS, IBM Corporation, …,etc.

The Global Digital Twin Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Twin market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Digital Twin is a near-real-time digital image about the historical and current behavior of a physical object or process that helps optimize business performance.

Digital twins exist at the nexus of physical engineering, data science, and machine learning, and their value translates directly to measurable business outcomes—reduced asset downtime and maintenance costs, improved plant and factory efficiency, reduced cycle times, and increased market agility.

The Global Digital Twin Industry report showcases the latest trends in the global and regional markets on all critical parameters which include technology, supplies, capacity, production, profit, price, and competition.

Top 5 suppliers took up about 80% of the global market in 2016. GE, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world. Other players, like SAP and Mackevision from Germany, Toshiba from Japan, Huawei from China, Cybernet Systems from Canada, TCS (Partner of Dassault Systèmes) from India, Altair from the USA, etc., are also said the new players of Digital Twin technology in 2017.

In 2017, the global Digital Twin market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

USA is the largest market of Digital Twin in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 56% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 43%.

China, Japan, India and S. Korea, etc. are now the key developing market of Digital Twin in the future while they are all just at the beginning of digital twin technology. There are few vendors to have digital twin technology, and the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA. Chinese AVIC have signed an agreement with French Dassault Systèmes to develop the digital twin in Jun. 2017.

Key players functioning within the global Digital Twin market have been included in this report. Parameters such as company size, technology trends, competitive status, and new entrants have been provided for the below-listed companies.

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

The global Digital Twin market has been evaluated on the basis of market share, revenue, and future movement within each region, which offers the reader deeper insights into the market. Regions discussed in the report are

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Parts Twin

Product Twin

Process Twin

System Twin

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Digital Twin in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Tables of Content:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Digital Twin

Chapter Two: Global Digital Twin Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

Chapter Four: Global Digital Twin Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States Digital Twin Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Six: EU Digital Twin Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Seven: Japan Digital Twin Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eight: China Digital Twin Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Nine: India Digital Twin Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Digital Twin Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Digital Twin Market Dynamics

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

